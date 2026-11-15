Smiles Northridge - Dental Verified, Score 98

Dr. Siamak Barkhordar brings more than 25 years of experience to a modified holistic practice with a 5.0-star average across 80 reviews.

- Smiles NorthridgeNORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a field where patients often brace themselves for pressure and upselling, Smiles Northridge has built its reputation on the opposite instinct: slow down, explain everything, and treat even the most complicated case as solvable. Led by Dr. Siamak Barkhordar, a 2004 graduate of New York University College of Dentistry, the practice takes on advanced implant work involving bone loss, unusual anatomy, and prior implant failures, while keeping the day-to-day experience gentle enough for nervous patients and young children alike. Smiles Northridge holds a 98 Dental Score and a 5.0-star average across 80 reviews.A Philosophy Built on Trust, Not QuotasSmiles Northridge describes itself as holding to a modified holistic approach to dental care, a framework that shows up in concrete ways throughout the office: a preference for metal-free, biologically friendly implants, the use of organic, antibacterial material to avoid root canals on deep cavities whenever possible, and pain-free decay-arresting options like silver diamine fluoride for patients who are frightened of traditional drilling. That compound - which turns decay into an inhibiting black stone that can then be covered with a cosmetically pleasing white restoration - gives patients who have avoided treatment out of fear a genuinely painless way back into care, with no injections required. The office is just as explicit about what it is not. As the practice puts it, "You won't find pushy salespeople here trying to meet a monthly quota. We cater to our patients' needs and work together to make your visit to our office a pleasant and memorable one." That ethos of patient education - helping people understand their options well enough to choose confidently rather than defensively - is treated internally as a core service, not a courtesy.More Than Two Decades of Focused TrainingDr. Barkhordar's clinical foundation runs deep. With more than 25 years of experience in dentistry and hundreds of hours of specialized training in complex implants and complex cosmetic cases, he has built a practice capable of handling full-arch reconstructions - including All-on-4, All-on-5, and All-on-6 implant protocols - largely in-house rather than through referral. The office maintains access to a network of comprehensive specialists for cases that require it, but its emphasis is on resolving advanced cases directly, using minimally invasive, self-penetrating implant techniques designed to reduce trauma and recovery time. Dr. Barkhordar is also certified to place metal-free white implants, prized for being both more aesthetic and more biologically friendly, and he regularly teaches dentistry innovations to other dental colleagues. He works alongside registered dental hygienist Nora Apelian, a 2007 University of Southern California graduate and active member of the American Dental Hygiene Association, who is fluent in Armenian and known for guiding patients toward sustainable home-care habits rather than simply cleaning and sending them out the door.Solving the Cases Other Offices Turn AwayPerhaps the clearest expression of the practice's identity is its approach to complicated implant cases. Rather than defaulting to bone graft surgery when a patient lacks sufficient bone volume, the team will search for adjacent bone strong enough to anchor an implant, or use a longer implant to build retention along a narrower ridge - often eliminating the need for bone augmentation entirely. That same inventive, patient-sparing instinct carries into orthodontics: Smiles Northridge offers a nighttime-only orthodontic appliance that moves teeth toward a cosmetic result at roughly half the cost of traditional braces or Invisalign, giving patients a meaningfully more affordable path to a straighter smile. The practice is also a proud Invisalign provider for patients who prefer clear aligners through a more conventional track. On the restorative side, the office offers all-porcelain, zirconia, and gold crowns, no-prep Lumineers veneers, one-hour teeth whitening, and no-drill bonding similar to white fillings applied directly to the tooth surface, alongside nightguards, personalized sports mouthguards, and an Aveo TSD anti-snoring aid for patients dealing with clenching, grinding, or sleep apnea symptoms.Technology and Comfort, Side by SideClinically, Smiles Northridge runs on digital X-rays that deliver up to 90 percent less radiation than traditional film, ultrasonic water-jet scaling for patients with heavy tartar buildup, and Cavijet baking-soda-solution polishing for stubborn stains - a cleaning protocol designed to be both thorough and comfortable. Flexible Valplast partial dentures and a four-step denture process ensure fit and function for patients needing removable restorations. All of this is delivered in an office that treats anxiety as a legitimate clinical consideration: appointments are structured to be unhurried, and the team is comfortable working with patients who have avoided dental care for years out of fear. The practice follows sanitation, masking, and equipment-cleaning procedures intended to keep every visit safe and secure.A Practice Built for Real LifeAccess is a defining feature of how Smiles Northridge operates. The practice welcomes patients of all ages, offers same-day and walk-in appointments, provides free consultations and second opinions, and sends text reminders so visits don't slip through the cracks. Free parking is available on-site. The team communicates in English, Spanish, and Farsi. Most PPO dental insurance plans are accepted, including Delta Dental, Cigna, Aetna, MetLife, UnitedHealthcare, Guardian, Humana, and BlueCross BlueShield, along with cash, check, and card payment and a cash-pay membership option for patients without insurance. Current promotions include a complete implant package - implant, post, crown, and bone material - for $2,399, and $250 off per tooth on veneers.A Schedule Built for Patient ConvenienceSmiles Northridge keeps a schedule built around patient convenience, open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Whether a patient is walking in with a cracked tooth, bringing a child in for a first cleaning, or finally ready to address years of postponed implant work, the practice aims to meet people where they are, without judgment and without sales pressure.Frequently Asked QuestionsAre you accepting new patients?Yes.Do you offer emergency or same-day visits?Yes.Do you take my insurance?Most PPO plans are accepted, including Delta Dental, Cigna, Aetna, MetLife, UnitedHealthcare, Guardian, Humana, and BlueCross BlueShield.Do you see children?Yes, patients of all ages are welcome.Do you place dental implants?Yes, including complex full-arch cases such as All-on-4, All-on-5, and All-on-6, along with metal-free implant options.Do you have Spanish-speaking staff?Yes, the team communicates in English, Spanish, and Farsi.About Smiles NorthridgeSmiles Northridge is a family and cosmetic dentistry practice in Northridge, California, led by Dr. Siamak Barkhordar, a 2004 graduate of New York University College of Dentistry with more than 25 years of experience in general and implant dentistry. The practice holds a 98 Dental Score and a 5.0-star average across 80 reviews, and is known for its modified holistic approach, its handling of complex implant cases, and its commitment to educating patients so they can make confident, informed decisions about their dental health.For more information about Smiles Northridge, visit smilesnorthridge.Verified Dental profile:Northridge dentists on Dental:Dental:

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Smiles Northridge Earns a 98 Dental Score for Taking On Complex Implant Cases News Provided By Dental November 15, 2026, 12:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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