MK Dental Studio in Fulshear, TX

MK Dental Studio in Fulshear, TX

Led by Dr. Madiha Khanani, the Jordan Ranch practice pairs same-day emergency care, a kids' play corner, and Thursday evening and Saturday hours.

- MK Dental StudioFULSHEAR, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the Jordan Ranch community, a locally owned, woman-led dental practice is drawing attention for a combination rarely found in one office: thorough, technology-driven dentistry delivered inside a space designed, down to the warmed lavender towels and ceiling-mounted televisions, around how a patient actually feels in the chair. MK Dental Studio, led by Dr. Madiha Khanani, DDS, has built its reputation in Fulshear, TX by refusing to separate clinical excellence from genuine hospitality - and patients from Brookshire, Fulshear, and Katy have taken notice.A Philosophy Built on Comfort and TrustDr. Khanani describes her approach to dentistry in direct, personal terms: she and her team are "dedicated to delivering high-quality, personalized care with a focus on comfort, trust, and long-term oral health, using modern technology and techniques to preserve your natural teeth." That philosophy shows up everywhere in the practice, from a comfort menu offering blankets, lip moisturizer, and hot towels, to treatment rooms deliberately designed with windows for natural sunlight. For patients who feel anxious about dental visits, the practice offers a calm, unhurried environment and nitrous oxide when appropriate, treating dental anxiety not as an inconvenience but as something worth actively addressing.A Family Dentist Who Is a Mother HerselfDr. Khanani practices comprehensive family dentistry, covering general, cosmetic, restorative, and children's care under one roof. The practice's approach to its youngest patients is distinctive: children are welcomed starting at age one, and the office includes a dedicated play area - the kind of detail that comes from a dentist who, as the practice notes, is "a mom herself." That same family-first sensibility extends to adults, with cosmetic services including teeth whitening, bonding, and porcelain veneers designed by Dr. Khanani to look natural and fit each individual smile, alongside Invisalign clear aligner treatment supported by in-office iTero 3D scanning.Technology and Services That Go the DistanceMK Dental Studio operates with notably modern equipment and diagnostic tools, pairing digital scans, X-rays, and photographs to give patients what many describe as the most thorough oral health review they have received. The practice offers multiple teeth-whitening approaches - custom bleaching trays, in-office Opalescence whitening, and prefabricated trays - tailored to each patient's goals. For patients needing to replace a missing tooth, a trusted oral surgeon places the dental implant while Dr. Khanani restores it on-site in Fulshear, keeping the bulk of a patient's care local and coordinated. Emergency dentistry is a core offering as well, with same-day exams available for tooth pain, breaks, and urgent concerns.A Team Built for Every Step of the VisitBehind Dr. Khanani is a team built to make every visit, from the first phone call to the final checkup, feel personal. Practice Operations Manager Mackenzie began her career as a dental assistant before moving into administration and ultimately office management, and now oversees daily operations with a stated goal of making both patients and staff feel "valued, supported, and at home." Registered Dental Assistant Wendy brings eight years of experience across general and pediatric dentistry and is bilingual in English and Spanish, helping patients of all ages feel confident and cared for chairside. Registered Dental Hygienist Danna rounds out a clinical team known for patience and clear communication. Collectively, the team speaks English and Spanish, while Dr. Khanani also speaks Hindi and Urdu - a range of languages that allows the practice to connect with a broad cross-section of the Fulshear and Katy community.Designed Around Real LifeAccess is a defining feature of how MK Dental Studio operates. The practice holds Thursday evening hours until 6:00 PM and is open Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, specifically so patients do not need to take time off work for routine care. Same-day appointments are available for new patient checkups, cleanings, and dental emergencies. The office accepts most PPO insurance plans, and for patients without coverage, membership plans and new-patient specials are designed to keep quality care accessible. New patients are currently welcomed with a $99 visit that includes an exam, X-rays, an iTero 3D scan, and a cleaning, alongside a $59 same-day emergency exam, a complimentary Invisalign consultation, and complimentary custom take-home Opalescence whitening trays following a completed new patient appointment.Frequently Asked QuestionsDo you accept dental insurance?Yes. The practice accepts many dental insurance plans and helps patients understand their benefits, reviewing coverage and providing an out-of-pocket cost estimate before treatment whenever possible.Do you offer same-day appointments?Yes. Same-day appointments are available for new patient checkups, cleanings, and dental emergencies. Patients are encouraged to contact the office directly to ask about same-day availability.Do you offer any specials?Yes. Current offers include a $99 new patient special, a $59 emergency exam, and a complimentary Invisalign consultation, with full details available through the practice's promotions.Do you offer teeth whitening?Yes. The practice offers multiple whitening options, including custom bleaching trays, in-office Opalescence whitening, and prefabricated trays, recommending the right approach based on each patient's smile goals and preferences.Do you help patients with dental anxiety?Absolutely. The practice offers a calm, welcoming environment, a gentle approach, and nitrous oxide for added comfort when appropriate, to help anxious patients feel at ease.What languages does the team speak?The team speaks English and Spanish, and Dr. Khanani also speaks Hindi and Urdu, allowing the practice to serve a wide range of patients in the Fulshear, Brookshire, and Katy community.About MK Dental StudioMK Dental Studio is a locally and woman-owned dental practice located at 401 Vintage Ln in Fulshear, TX, within the Jordan Ranch community. Led by Dr. Madiha Khanani, DDS, the practice provides general, cosmetic, restorative, children's, and emergency dentistry, along with Invisalign and dental implant restoration, to patients throughout Fulshear, Brookshire, and Katy. The practice is known for pairing modern diagnostic technology with a comfort-focused patient experience, extended Thursday and Saturday hours, and a multilingual team serving English, Spanish, Hindi, and Urdu speakers.See the independent Dental Score and full verified profile on Dental. For more information about MK Dental Studio, visit mkdentalstudio.Verified Dental profile:Fulshear dentists on Dental:Dental:

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Inside MK Dental Studio: Fulshear's Woman-Owned Practice Pairing Comfort Menus with iTero 3D Scanning News Provided By Dental November 15, 2026, 12:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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