Melanie Elaine, Founder UluRx

Phoenix compounding pharmacy reviews why 6 in 10 minoxidil users see little regrowth and what oral minoxidil gets right and wrong.

- Melanie Elaine, Founder, UluRxPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UluRx, a LegitScript-certified compounding pharmacy in Phoenix, has published a plain-language review of why over-the-counter minoxidil produces little or no regrowth for most of the women who buy it, and what the current surge of interest in oral minoxidil means for women over 45. The review draws on four peer-reviewed studies and is intended for women who have used minoxidil consistently and are deciding what to do next.The central finding is not new to dermatologists but is rarely stated on a product label: topical minoxidil only works after an enzyme in the scalp, sulfotransferase, converts it into its active form. In published studies, approximately 30 to 40 percent of patients regrow hair on 5 percent topical minoxidil after 16 weeks, and the level of that enzyme in a plucked hair follicle predicts who will respond (Goren et al., Dermatologic Therapy, 2014; Roberts et al., Dermatologic Therapy, 2014, in women). A woman with low enzyme activity can apply the product for years and see little change.The same research points to a fix that does not involve buying more minoxidil. Topical tretinoin raises follicular sulfotransferase: in one study, five days of tretinoin converted 43 percent of subjects predicted to be non-responders into responders (Sharma et al., Dermatologic Therapy, 2019). That is the reason compounding pharmacies pair minoxidil with tretinoin in a single prescription formula rather than selling minoxidil alone.Oral minoxidil has become one of the most-searched hair loss treatments in the United States, according to Google Trends, because it bypasses the scalp enzyme entirely; the liver does the conversion. In a multicenter study of 1,404 patients on low-dose oral minoxidil, 68 percent of them women, 20.6 percent reported a side effect, 15.1 percent developed unwanted hair growth on the face or body, and smaller numbers reported lightheadedness, fluid retention, or a fast heartbeat (Vañó-Galván et al., Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, 2021). Oral minoxidil also does nothing about the hormonal shift that drives thinning after menopause, when declining estrogen leaves follicles more exposed to androgens and the growth phase shortens.'If you have used minoxidil faithfully for a year and have nothing to show for it, the problem is probably not your discipline. It is the enzyme. A third bottle will not change that,' said Melanie Elaine, founder of UluRx.'Oral minoxidil solves the enzyme problem by putting the drug in your bloodstream instead of on your scalp. For some women that is the right call. I would rather fix the enzyme on the scalp with tretinoin and add a DHT suppressant, which is what a woman over 45 actually needs: help against the androgens,' Elaine said.UluRx compounds each hair formula per patient. A woman does not need to bring a prescription from her own doctor: a U.S.-licensed physician reviews her questionnaire and, if appropriate, writes the prescription. A doctor's prescription is required for every purchase. Formulas combine minoxidil with tretinoin and, where the physician approves, an anti-androgen or latanoprost, in a base matched to a dry, oily, or normal scalp and compounded without propylene glycol. The pharmacy does not require a subscription or multi-month commitment, and its guarantee covers its work rather than results: if a bottle does not match the preferences a woman wrote on her questionnaire, it is reformulated free within 30 days.The full review, with links to each study, is published at hair-growth-products/. A comparison of five prescription options for women over 45 is at ulurx-vs-hers-happy-head-musely-ro-women-45/.About UluRxUluRx is a LegitScript-certified compounding pharmacy in Phoenix, Arizona, that builds prescription hair growth formulas for women 45 and over whose minoxidil, Nutrafol, or Hers did not deliver. Each formula is compounded per patient by licensed pharmacists after a U.S.-licensed physician reviews her case; a doctor's prescription is required for every purchase. No subscription is required. UluRx also compounds prescription skincare for the same women. Founded in 2018 by Melanie Elaine, the pharmacy operates online only and ships within the United States. More at .

Melanie Elaine

UluRx

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UluRx explains why topical minoxidil fails most women over 45 News Provided By UluRx November 15, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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