Thoughtfully designed lighting across kitchen, dining, and bedroom spaces, where sculptural forms, refined materials, and warm illumination bring character to every interior.

The natural lighting brand shifts from a price-led promise to a product-led identity, guided by defined design principles that carry across all materials.

- Henry Phan, Founder and CEO of RowabiHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rowabi, the lighting brand known for its woven pendants and warm home lighting, today announced a new brand positioning and tagline:“Lights Crafted with Character.” The new promise replaces“Designer Lights Within Reach” and marks a clear change in how the company designs, presents, and talks about its products.Instead of leading with price, Rowabi will focus on what makes each light worth choosing and worth remembering: how it is shaped, how it is made, and how it changes the room it lives in.Why Rowabi Is Changing NowAccording to the company, two things have long defined Rowabi for its customers: approachable prices and lights made from rattan. Both helped the brand grow. Both also set limits on where it could go next.Today, Rowabi's range reaches well beyond woven pieces, with a wider mix of materials and more modern designs. As the collection grew, the team faced a simple question: without the rattan, would customers still recognize a Rowabi light?To answer it, Rowabi's design team reviewed the brand's own collection, studied the wider lighting market, and looked at the qualities customers value most. The result is a shared set of design principles that every new product will follow, whatever it is made from.“Lights Crafted with Character” is how the brand now shares that work with the public.“Price helped people discover us, but it was never the reason they kept our lights for years,” said Henry Phan, Founder and CEO of Rowabi.“What people really love is how a Rowabi light looks and feels once it's in their home. We want the product itself to be the reason people remember us, whatever material it's made from.”What "Character" meansAccording to Rowabi, character is something people can see in the product itself. The company defines it through three qualities.The first is the thoughtful form. Rowabi lights are designed to stand out softly. Simple shapes and balanced proportions let them catch the eye without competing with the rest of the room.The second is visible craft. A Rowabi light shows how it was made through repeated elements, layered materials, neat joins, and careful finishing. Because this craft is expressed through the making, not only the material, it can carry across every collection.The third is a structure that makes sense. Each light is designed to be easy to assemble, install, and ship, so its design works as well in daily use as it does on display.Rowabi sees the customer's home as the place where these qualities come together. In the company's view, a light's story is not finished when it leaves production. It continues once the light is installed and starts to change how a room looks and feels.“Character isn't about adding more decoration,” said Phan.“It's in the details you keep noticing the longer you live with a piece. That's what we want every Rowabi design to share, from a woven lighting fixture to a modern one.”What Changes for Customers, and What Stays the SameCustomers will notice the shift first in how Rowabi presents its lights. Rather than focusing on cost, the brand will show what a light does for a home. Real customer homes will play a bigger role in Rowabi's stories and reviews. Lights will also be grouped into matching sets by room, so customers can carry one design through an entire space. Buying guides will expand to cover every material in the range, not only rattan.Price will no longer be the headline of Rowabi's message. Instead, the brand will let customers and creators who live with its lights speak to the value they offer.Many things customers rely on will stay the same. Rowabi will keep sharing the stories of the makers behind its products, along with reviews from real homes. Customers will still get help choosing the right size and installing their lights. Rattan collections and guides remain part of the range.

Noah Miller

Rowabi Architect & Interior Designer

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Rowabi | Lights Crafted with Character – Elevate Your Home with Thoughtful Lighting Design

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Rowabi Unveils New Brand Positioning: 'Lights Crafted with Character' News Provided By Rowabi November 15, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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