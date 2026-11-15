Best-Selling Author Crystal Soleil

The Moment We Rise

In“The Moment We Rise,” Saint Lucia wellness practitioner Crystal Soleil shares how a dental emergency changed her life and inspired a new career.

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crystal Soleil, international bestselling author, holistic wellness practitioner, abstract artist, and founder of Soleil Holistics in Saint Lucia, shares her account of a near-death experience in The Moment We Rise: Stories of Healing, Purpose, and the Courage to Choose a New Beginning. Released September 9, 2026, the 15-author anthology reached the bestseller charts in multiple categories, including Biography Reference & Collections, Mental & Spiritual Healing, and related categories, across the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.In her chapter,“The Peace I Found Within,” Soleil describes a medical emergency that occurred following what she expected to be a routine dental procedure and the lasting impact it had on her personal and professional life.After receiving a pain-relief injection before leaving the hospital, Soleil was waiting in a car for her husband when she began experiencing alarming symptoms. Her body became heavy and unresponsive, her face went numb, and blood began trickling from her nose. Unable to speak or move, she recognized that something was seriously wrong.When her husband returned, he immediately sought medical assistance, and Soleil was rushed back into the hospital. As medical staff worked to stabilize her, she recalls hearing a doctor say she could not find a pulse.Although initially terrified, Soleil describes an unexpected change in her state of mind during the emergency.“Moments earlier, I had been terrified. I wanted to live. I wanted more time with my son and the people I loved,” Soleil writes.“Gradually, the fear quietly melted away.”She recalls experiencing a profound sense of calm despite believing she might not survive. The experience challenged her previous understanding of fear and led her to question whether peace was something that depended on external circumstances.“For the first time in my life, I understood that peace was not dependent on circumstances,” she writes.“It existed beyond them.”Soleil's physical recovery took approximately three months. During that period, she was introduced to mindfulness, breathing exercises, meditation, Reiki, and yoga through a holistic practitioner. These experiences renewed interests in energy work, healing touch, artistry, faith, and service that she had explored earlier in life.As her health improved, Soleil pursued formal studies in body massage and energy healing, eventually establishing Soleil Holistics, where she now incorporates massage, mindfulness, and complementary wellness practices into her work.Her experience also influenced her approach to helping others navigate stress, uncertainty, and personal challenges. Rather than viewing well-being solely through physical recovery, Soleil began exploring how mindfulness and self-awareness could contribute to an individual's overall sense of balance.“What I discovered through one of the most frightening experiences of my life was that the peace I had been searching for had been within me all along,” Soleil writes.Soleil's chapter reflects a central theme of The Moment We Rise: unexpected events can prompt individuals to reconsider their priorities, pursue new interests, and make significant changes in the direction of their lives.The anthology brings together 15 authors sharing personal accounts of illness, grief, trauma, relationships, changing identities, self-discovery, and unexpected paths to purpose. Compiled by Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy, and published by Morning Oak Publishing, The Moment We Rise follows the international bestselling anthologies The Call Within: Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation and Whispers of the Soul: Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within.All proceeds from The Moment We Rise benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, supporting its work to expand access to holistic healing education, tools, resources, and support. The book is available in eBook and paperback formats on Amazon.About Crystal SoleilCrystal Soleil is an international bestselling author, holistic wellness practitioner, abstract artist, and founder of Soleil Holistics in Saint Lucia. A licensed massage therapist, mindfulness practitioner, and energy healer, her work includes massage, mindfulness, and complementary wellness practices. Her writing explores personal transformation, resilience, and the insights that can emerge through difficult life experiences. She previously contributed the chapter“Awakening to My Life's Purpose” to the international bestselling anthology Whispers of the Soul: Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within.For media inquiries or to connect with Crystal Soleil, email....

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

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Near-Death Experience Leads Crystal Soleil to Pursue Holistic Healing, Shares Story in International Bestseller News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy November 15, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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