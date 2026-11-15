MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A free video explainer on how Tacoma pros map moisture, extract water and dry carpet pad, and why the first 48 hours matter

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A carpet can look dry on top while the pad underneath stays soaked. A new free video explainer from HelpMeNow shows how Tacoma restoration professionals map moisture, extract water and dry a room, and why the first 48 hours matter. NC State Extension notes that carpet padding can sometimes be restored if it has been wet from clean water for less than 48 hours and only part of the padding in a room is wet. Pad can stay wet under a dry-feeling surface, so moisture readings matter more than a quick look at the floor. THE STEPS A TACOMA PRO CHECKS. 1. Lift a carpet edge and check the pad and the subfloor underneath. 2. Map wet areas with a moisture meter and record readings room by room. 3. Remove soaked pad that cannot be dried in time. 4. Extract standing water, then dry the room with air movers and dehumidification. "Carpet can look fine while the pad holds water for days," said the HelpMeNow team. "Readings tell a restoration pro what is wet, what is damp and what is dry." Watch the free video explainer at or get help from water damage restoration professionals in Tacoma at . For urgent help in the Tacoma area, call (425) 279-7097. Sources: NC State Extension, Water-Damaged Carpets and Rugs; IICRC, Consumer Floor and Furnishings Care Information; U.S. EPA, Mold Cleanup in Your Home. About HelpMeNow: HelpMeNow connects homeowners with vetted local home service professionals and insurance-ready documentation. Customers are its top priority.

Georgiy Kharchenko

Help Me Now Inc

+1 425-842-3483

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HelpMeNow Releases Guide on Carpet and Pad Water Extraction for Tacoma Homeowners News Provided By Help Me Now Inc November 15, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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