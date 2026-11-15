CASEN's Dr. Myava and Chris Clark bring a free online safety workshop to PA families, addressing FBI warnings about violent online networks targeting children.

- - Dr. Myava ClarkPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pennsylvania Natives and Mother and Son Duo, Dr. Myava and Chris Clark, Bring the FBI's Violent Online Network Warning Directly to Local ParentsCASEN 's “Beyond the Game” talk shows families how violent online networks reach children through games and chat apps, and what parents can do at home.The FBI has warned that violent online networks are reaching children through the games, apps and chats they use every day. CASEN LLC, based in Montgomery County, is taking that warning out of the headlines and into the room with parents. Co-Founders Dr. Myava Clark, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, and her son, Chris Clark Jr., who grew up in Springfield Township Montgomery County, will present“Beyond the Game: What Parents Need to Know About Gaming, Online Safety & Violent Online Networks” on December 10, 2026 at the Springfield Township Library, located at 8900 Hawthorne Lane, Wyndmoor, PA 19038. The talk is free and open to the public / registration details].Register here:FBI Philadelphia has warned parents about a rise in violent online networks. According to investigators, members find children through gaming and social media chats, shower them with attention to build trust, then use that relationship to pressure them into harming themselves, others, or animals on camera. Victims are typically 10 to 17 years old, with some as young as 9 years old.“The FBI has been clear that this is happening at home, on the devices our children use every night,” said Dr. Myava Clark, Co-Founder and President of CASEN.“I was born and raised in Philadelphia, and I want every family in this region to hear this warning. Most parents have never heard of these online extremist groups. Many of the families I work with are raising neurodivergent children, who can be especially trusting of someone who seems to understand them. Parents don't need to panic. They need to know what to look for and how to talk with their children.”“I grew up gaming, so I know how normal it feels to talk to people you've never met,” said Chris Clark Jr., Co-Founder of CASEN.“We show parents what those spaces really look like, so they can stay connected to their kids instead of locked out.”During the 60-minute presentation, parents, grandparents, educators and faith leaders will learn:1.How violent online networks make first contact through popular games, chat and social apps2. The warning signs the FBI has highlighted, including secrecy, sudden mood changes, unexplained injuries and a new online“friend” a child seems fixated on or afraid of3. How to start calm, ongoing conversations about online life without shutting a child down4. What to do and who to call if a child is being targetedThe talk is timed for the holiday season, when many children receive new phones, consoles and gaming accounts. This is also the season where new games come out, and children can purchase games online.The FBI asks anyone who believes a child is being targeted to save all usernames, messages and images, and report it to the FBI at fbi or 1-800-CALL-FBI, or to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at CyberTipline.Dr. Clark and Chris Clark Jr. are available for interviews before and after the event.About CASEN LLCCASEN (Collaborative Advancement for Social-Emotional Needs) is a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania organization serving families across the Philadelphia region, Co-Founded by Dr. Myava Clark and Chris Clark Jr. CASEN helps parents of neurodivergent children prepare their children for safe, confident lives online through the CASEN Social Media Readiness Course, the Prepare Without Panic Masterclass for educators and community leaders, and the“Beyond the Game” talk for churches, schools and community groups. Learn more at .Contact Dr. Myava Clark, Co-Founder and President, to learn more atCASEN LLC 877-BE-CASEN (877-232-2736) ·...

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PA Natives and Mother-Son Duo Dr. Myava and Chris Clark Bring Online Safety Warning to Local Parents News Provided By CTR Media Network November 15, 2026, 12:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, Technology



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