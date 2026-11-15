International guest artists join Global Heat band for a special concert as part of Bellevue's Cross-Cultural Center without Walls program.

Free all-ages concert with international guest artists and Global Heat, Nov. 28 at Crossroads Community Center

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Artists Collective presents "Interrelatedness: Africa & India meet Soul, Funk & HipHop Live!", a free, all-live concert on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at the Crossroads Community Center theatre in Bellevue, Washington. Guest artists representing India, Puerto Rico, Algeria/France and Zambia join Global Heat band in a 10-member ensemble. Admission is free and open to all ages.The concert is on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. followed by an artist panel discussion. Doors open at 4 p.m. Crossroads Community Center is at 16000 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98008. Admission is free for all ages thanks to support from the City of Bellevue Cross-Cultural Center without Walls program.The concert explores the threads that connect African, Indian, Soul, Funk and Hip Hop music styles. The artists carry their distinct cultural traditions onto the stage, and each blends it with styles from other cultures. For example, Anil Prasad's tabla moves between classical Indian, Hip Hop and Bollywood. Kader Sunny sets Saharan Desert rhythms against funky Chicago Blues guitar, while singing in French, Arabic and English.Global Artists Collective builds its programs around cross-cultural connections. This one is all live music, and it ends with a conversation. After the performance, audience members can meet the artists and share their own perspectives on how these genres fuse in countries around the world.Davin Michael Stedman (Puerto Rico) is a vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and producer whose music covers Soul, Hip Hop, Rock and the African music diaspora through Jamaica, Cuba and Puerto Rico. Anil Prasad (India) is a tabla drum master who has worked extensively in other genres. Kader Sunny (Paris/Algeria) is a huge fan of Jimi Hendrix and Chicago Blues while honoring his French Algerian heitage. Moye Kashimbi (Zambia) is a vocalist, dancer and songwriter blending Zambian traditional music with Funk and Jazz.. Global Heat band forms the core of the ensemble with their Soul/R&B, Funk and Jazz Hip Hop. Featuring MC B-boy Fidget and vocalists Z Jones and Marvin Shields Jr., the band also includes guitar, keyboards, synths, percussion, drums and more.Ensemble member credits include work with Black-Eyed Peas, Sly & Robbie, Waka Flocka, Tech N9ne, Missy Elliott, Amayenge, Kanda Bongo Man, Luther Allison, Joe Louis Walker, F-Rock Crew, Staxx Brothers, Roger Fisher & the Human Tribe, and more.This Global Artists Collective event is supported by the City of Bellevue (WA) Cross-Cultural Center without Walls program under the city's Diversity Advantage Initiative. Crossroads Community Center and Global Artists Collective provide the stage and sound production.Global Artists Collective represents performing artists of the world, from the traditional to the contemporary, whose programs illustrate cross-cultural connections. To support their programs with your tax-deductible donation, seeFor further information, interviews, or media inquiries, contact Rob Pastorok, Global Artists Collective, at... or (425) 486-4063 (USA). Website:

Robert Pastorok

Global Artists Collective

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Interrelatedness: Africa and India Meet Soul, Funk and Hip Hop Live News Provided By Global Artists Collective November 15, 2026, 12:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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