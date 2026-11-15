How unlinkable inference works: each conversation is paid for with blind-signed vouchers, so the service can't link it to an account or to other conversations.

The anonymous AI chat now pays for each conversation with blind-signed digital cash, so it can't tell whose chat it is or which chats belong together.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI chat service Obscurify released an open source library today that enables AI services to offer“unlinkable inference”, where the service cannot tell whose conversation it is processing or which conversations are from the same user. The Obscurify web chat and Android app now use this technique.

The term“unlinkable inference” was coined by the Open Anonymity Project, which uses a similar approach in its anonymous chat app, OA.

Most AI services (including many that claim to be“private”) attach an account key to every request that you make. So even without a name or email address, the provider can link all of your conversations together. One slip in any conversation can identify all the rest.

Users have a wallet of digital vouchers in their app, which have been“signed” (but not seen) by Obscurify using a technique called“blind signatures” (described by cryptographer David Chaum in 1982 and standardized by the IETF in 2023 as RFC 9474). Each time you start a new conversation, the app creates a“prepaid session” which is paid for with a handful of these vouchers and identified only by a random secret. After a period of inactivity, the session is closed and the remaining balance is returned to you as new vouchers (which the service has never seen). The service can verify that the vouchers are genuine but it can't tell which account they came from or link conversations together.

“An account number (no email address required) was a good start, but every chat still had that same account key attached to it,” said a spokesperson for Obscurify.“Unlinkable inference removes the account key from the conversation. We can validate that someone paid for it, but we cannot link conversations together or to an identity.”

Two things are notable about this design. First, each chat session's unused balance is refunded to your device as new blind vouchers. Second, your entire wallet can be restored from your account number. And it doesn't cost you anything extra. Each conversation is billed for the exact number of tokens it uses (to the thousandth of a cent) and nothing in an open session is ever lost. Since every voucher is derived from your 16-digit account number, you'll recover your wallet the next time you sign in (even if your phone is factory reset or you close your Tor Browser window). Subscribers will have their plan's models available via anonymous monthly“passes” which only indicate the plan tier.

According to its documentation, the service can read the prompts you send to AI models and can see your IP address if you don't use Tor or a virtual private network. So if you write a prompt that identifies you, it will still be able to identify you.

Open source for any service

The open source release is built around a Rust library: unlinkable-inference (MIT and Apache 2.0 licensed). A WebAssembly build for web pages is on npm. The“unlinkability” is implemented on both the client and server side in this library, which means that an AI company can install it on their own servers and database, without the need for a“broker” or other third party. There's also a command-line proxy (GPL licensed) that works with coding agents (and anything else that uses the OpenAI or Anthropic API) – those tools will get private sessions with no changes. Code, threat model and wire spec are all here: github/Obscurify-ai/unlinkable-inference

Availability

Unlinkable inference is on by default (at no extra cost) for all signed-in accounts in the Obscurify web chat and Android app. For API use, developers will continue using standard API keys (by default) but can opt into private sessions via the open source proxy server.

What is Obscurify?

Obscurify offers users access to over 300 frontier and open AI models without needing to share any personal information. Accounts are simply a random 16-digit number, not an email address, phone number, or password.

The service launched in November 2023 under the name CryptoTalks and adopted the name Obscurify in July 2025. It accepts cards and several cryptocurrencies through its own payment server. The entire site is available as a Tor onion service.

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Obscurify Implements Unlinkable Inference and Blind Signatures for Private AI Access News Provided By Obscurify November 15, 2026, 12:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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