UTV with full doors and windshield

Polaris Ranger 1000 with windshield

CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KEMIMOTO has opened the main period of its 2026 Black Friday campaign, running from November 19 through November 29. The event includes a 28% sitewide discount and savings of up to 70% on selected promotional products. UTV accessories are among the main product categories highlighted during the campaign, alongside additional offers for customers planning recreational and utility vehicle purchases.

KEMIMOTO Opens Its Main 2026 Black Friday Promotion

The 2026 Black Friday campaign brings together several promotional activities covering KEMIMOTO's automotive and powersports accessory portfolio. Alongside the main sitewide offer, the campaign includes prepaid discount coupons and a category-focused flash sale extending into early December.

The 28% sitewide discount forms the central offer during the November 19 to November 29 period. Selected promotional products are also featured with discounts reaching up to 70%, providing additional options across the company's product range.

The campaign places particular attention on UTV accessories, a category covering vehicle protection, storage, lighting, and other equipment used in recreational and utility applications.

UTV owners often purchase accessories based on specific vehicle requirements rather than a single type of use. Some focus on improving cabin coverage for seasonal riding, while others prioritize equipment storage or additional lighting for outdoor activities.

By highlighting these categories during Black Friday, KEMIMOTO connects its promotional event with the practical requirements of different off-road vehicle owners.

UTV Accessories Address Recreational and Utility Needs

KEMIMOTO offers a broad selection of UTV accessories for different vehicle configurations and outdoor applications. The range includes doors, windshields, storage boxes, lighting products, mirrors, audio equipment, and other accessories.

These products serve different purposes depending on how a UTV is operated. Recreational riders may prioritize comfort and vehicle coverage during longer trail outings. Owners using their vehicles for agricultural work or property maintenance may place greater importance on storage, visibility, and convenient equipment access.

Several accessory categories address common requirements:

● Doors and windshields: Provide additional vehicle coverage and help reduce direct wind exposure during recreational riding and outdoor work.

● Storage and cargo accessories: Help organize tools, personal belongings, and equipment during utility activities and outdoor trips.

● Lighting and mirrors: Support illumination and vehicle awareness in different operating environments.

● Audio accessories: Provide entertainment options for recreational UTV use.

Each category addresses a different aspect of vehicle operation. Product selection depends on the intended application, vehicle configuration, and the owner's individual requirements.

Vehicle Protection and Storage Remain Important Accessory Categories

Among KEMIMOTO's UTV offerings, vehicle coverage and storage products are particularly relevant to owners who regularly operate their vehicles outdoors.

Doors and windshields help reduce direct exposure to airflow. During colder months, this coverage can become more valuable on open trails or when vehicles are used for extended outdoor work. Different configurations provide varying levels of coverage and ventilation, allowing owners to consider options suited to their operating conditions.

Storage accessories address another practical requirement. UTVs used for ranch work, hunting activities, or recreational trips frequently carry tools, supplies, and personal equipment. Storage boxes and cargo accessories provide designated spaces to organize these items.

Lighting products serve a separate purpose by providing additional illumination when natural light is limited. This can be relevant for vehicles used during early morning work, evening activities, or other low-light conditions.

Together, these categories demonstrate how UTV accessories can support different recreational and utility needs without requiring the same equipment setup for every vehicle.

Black Friday Coupons Provide Additional Purchase Options

Beyond the main promotional discounts, KEMIMOTO's Black Friday campaign includes prepaid threshold-based coupons for customers planning purchases at different order values.

The confirmed coupon options are:

● $1 coupon: Provides $55 off an order of $190.

● $3.99 coupon: Provides $96 off an order of $320.

● $6.99 coupon: Provides $186 off an order of $600.

● $9.99 coupon: Provides $320 off an order of $1,000.

The coupon structure gives customers several options based on their planned purchase amounts. Smaller orders may involve individual accessories, while higher spending thresholds may be relevant to customers purchasing multiple products or preparing a more extensive vehicle setup.

For example, UTV owners may consider different combinations of storage, lighting, and vehicle coverage accessories according to their equipment requirements. The available coupon thresholds provide an additional promotional mechanism during the main Black Friday period.

Specific coupon eligibility and applicable campaign conditions are subject to the official promotional terms.

Category Flash Sales Return

KEMIMOTO's Black Friday promotional schedule also includes a category-focused flash sale running from November 26 through December 3, 2026.

This activity features a 30% promotional offer across selected products in several accessory categories, including storage, lighting, doors, windshields, and audio equipment.

The category promotion overlaps with the final days of the main Black Friday event before continuing into the broader Cyber Monday shopping period.

For UTV owners, the participating categories cover several common equipment requirements. Doors and windshields address vehicle coverage, storage products support equipment organization, and lighting accessories provide additional illumination for outdoor applications.

The dedicated promotional period gives these product categories additional visibility within KEMIMOTO's broader Black Friday schedule. Individual product eligibility remains subject to the official campaign information.

KEMIMOTO Black Friday Highlights Its Broader Powersports Portfolio

The 2026 campaign reflects KEMIMOTO's broader focus on automotive and powersports accessories for recreational riding, outdoor transportation, and utility activities.

While UTV accessories remain a central product focus, the company's portfolio also includes equipment for ATV, motorcycle, and other outdoor vehicle users.

The different promotional mechanisms allow customers to consider products according to their intended purchases. The main event provides sitewide and selected-product discounts, while prepaid coupons accommodate different order values. The subsequent category promotion extends the campaign's focus to specific accessory groups.

Through the campaign, KEMIMOTO is highlighting the relationship between vehicle equipment and practical outdoor applications, including recreational off-roading, seasonal riding, equipment transport, and property maintenance.

Official details about participating products and applicable offers are available on the KEMIMOTO Black Friday campaign page.

About KEMIMOTO

KEMIMOTO is an automotive and powersports accessories brand serving UTV, ATV, motorcycle, and other outdoor vehicle users. Its product portfolio includes vehicle protection accessories, storage solutions, lighting, audio equipment, and riding comfort products for recreational and utility applications. The brand offers accessories for different vehicle configurations and outdoor equipment requirements.

Amelia Lin

KEMIMOTO TECH CO., LIMITED

+1 669-271-5961

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KEMIMOTO Launches 2026 Black Friday Event With UTV Accessories in Focus News Provided By KEMIMOTO TECH CO., LIMITED November 15, 2026, 12:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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