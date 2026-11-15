MENAFN - IANS) Athens, Nov 15 (IANS) Political activists and representatives of national movements participated in an international gathering in Germany's Frankfurt, where the launch of the International Anti-Colonial Alliance aimed at challenging "political domination, human rights violations, and economic exploitation in Pakistan" was announced, according to a report.

Organised by the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), the Sindhudesh Global Conference witnessed the participation of representatives of Sindh, Pashtun, Baloch, Kashmiri, Saraiki, and Gilgiti communities along with international human rights campaigners, according to a report in Greece-based Directus.

During the conference, the participants called for national self-determination, political sovereignty, and greater international involvement in addressing the grievances of communities in Pakistan.

The participants established the International Anti-Colonial Alliance, which will be led by the prominent Baloch nationalist leader Mehran Marri. The alliance seeks to coordinate diplomatic campaigns, strengthen cooperation between nationalist movements and raise their demands at international institutions.

During the conference, participants contended that power lies within the Punjabi-dominated establishment under the existing political system of Pakistan, leaving other communities politically marginalised and economically disadvantaged, according to a report in Directus.

JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat urged the United Nations to organise and supervise a referendum on Sindhudesh's independence and stressed that the Sindhi community must be given an opportunity to determine its political future without coercion or interference.

Mehran Marri raised a question over the incorporation of Balochistan into Pakistan in 1948, stressing that historical coercion should not be seen as genuine democratic consent. He said that allegations of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and military repression were impacting Baloch political activists, according to the Directus report.

During the conference, the participants also criticised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port over allegations of displacement and inadequate discussion with local residents. They also spoke about security conditions in Pashtun territories, allegations of arbitrary detention, and the use of landmines in residential areas.