COP31 Chief Says Renewables 50 Percent Cheaper, Urges Swift Action
(MENAFN) The president of the COP31 climate summit warned that the world can no longer postpone climate decisions, saying a new generation is watching closely and expects results.
Murat Kurum, who presides over COP31 and serves as Türkiye’s environment, urbanization and climate change minister, spoke at the summit venue in Antalya in an interview with Becky Anderson of an international news broadcaster.
“The world now has to make decisions. Young people and societies expect this from us. If we occupy these positions and take on these responsibilities, we must do what is necessary. As the COP31 Presidency, we will demonstrate this determination,” Kurum said.
He urged governments not to stall on setting targets and showing resolve against the destructive impacts of climate change.
“However, we are demonstrating our determination to achieve these targets globally. Once we do so, believe me, the world will become a much better and safer place. Countries that are taking these steps today are already moving ahead,” Kurum said, while acknowledging that each country has its own capabilities and priorities.
Kurum said the climate fight will define the next five decades. Nations that lead will raise their citizens’ well-being, he said, while those that hold back could end up wishing they were back where they started.
Fossil fuels’ future
Pressed on whether fossil fuels will stay in the energy mix for years to come, Kurum said he does not expect them to remain a major energy source.
He pointed to the gap in production costs between renewables and fossil fuels.
“Renewable energy is 50% cheaper. If a cheaper alternative is available, why would people choose the more expensive one?”
People tend to pick affordable, quality options when meeting their needs, Kurum said.
“We choose whichever option meets our needs and costs less. The world will inevitably have to make that choice,” he said.
Kurum cited data to illustrate the shift. Generating 1,000 megawatts of power once cost more than $1 million, he said, but renewables have cut that figure to $400,000. Electric vehicles, he added, have gone from a range of 300 kilometers to nearly 1,100 kilometers.
Technological progress will keep driving change, he said, and countries will not need to be pushed into the transition because it will happen naturally.
‘If urban resilience increases, we will consider it a success’
Kurum highlighted COP31’s implementation target of lifting the global electrification rate to 35% by 2035.
“Electrification is a concrete target. Why is it concrete? Because if we achieve global electrification by 2035, we will already be moving away from fossil fuels. Why? Because electrification means obtaining energy from clean sources. It means expanding the use of electricity in transportation, industry and manufacturing. It also means reducing fossil fuel consumption.
“Can you see the difference between these two approaches? On the one hand, a roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels is extremely valuable and important. On the other hand, we have tangible progress. One is a bird in the bush, while the other is a bird in the hand. That is why we are focusing on what is within our reach. What we already have is more valuable and more important,” he added.
“The world now has to make decisions. Young people and societies expect this from us. If we occupy these positions and take on these responsibilities, we must do what is necessary.
“As the COP31 Presidency, we will demonstrate this determination. We will remain fully committed to it. We want people to leave here saying: ‘Things changed in Antalya. A decision was made in Antalya to reverse the negative course of events.’
“That is why we attach importance to the action agenda. That is why our targets matter. That is why we emphasize implementation.”
Asked how he would define success 10 days from now, Kurum said the presidency would judge the summit a success if its decisions produced tangible gains in people’s lives. He listed higher agricultural yields, stronger urban resilience, greater use of renewable energy and improved safety and security.
Ultimately, he said, success will be measured by concrete outcomes and commitments that let participants leave Antalya knowing meaningful decisions were made and real progress was achieved against climate change.
Murat Kurum, who presides over COP31 and serves as Türkiye’s environment, urbanization and climate change minister, spoke at the summit venue in Antalya in an interview with Becky Anderson of an international news broadcaster.
“The world now has to make decisions. Young people and societies expect this from us. If we occupy these positions and take on these responsibilities, we must do what is necessary. As the COP31 Presidency, we will demonstrate this determination,” Kurum said.
He urged governments not to stall on setting targets and showing resolve against the destructive impacts of climate change.
“However, we are demonstrating our determination to achieve these targets globally. Once we do so, believe me, the world will become a much better and safer place. Countries that are taking these steps today are already moving ahead,” Kurum said, while acknowledging that each country has its own capabilities and priorities.
Kurum said the climate fight will define the next five decades. Nations that lead will raise their citizens’ well-being, he said, while those that hold back could end up wishing they were back where they started.
Fossil fuels’ future
Pressed on whether fossil fuels will stay in the energy mix for years to come, Kurum said he does not expect them to remain a major energy source.
He pointed to the gap in production costs between renewables and fossil fuels.
“Renewable energy is 50% cheaper. If a cheaper alternative is available, why would people choose the more expensive one?”
People tend to pick affordable, quality options when meeting their needs, Kurum said.
“We choose whichever option meets our needs and costs less. The world will inevitably have to make that choice,” he said.
Kurum cited data to illustrate the shift. Generating 1,000 megawatts of power once cost more than $1 million, he said, but renewables have cut that figure to $400,000. Electric vehicles, he added, have gone from a range of 300 kilometers to nearly 1,100 kilometers.
Technological progress will keep driving change, he said, and countries will not need to be pushed into the transition because it will happen naturally.
‘If urban resilience increases, we will consider it a success’
Kurum highlighted COP31’s implementation target of lifting the global electrification rate to 35% by 2035.
“Electrification is a concrete target. Why is it concrete? Because if we achieve global electrification by 2035, we will already be moving away from fossil fuels. Why? Because electrification means obtaining energy from clean sources. It means expanding the use of electricity in transportation, industry and manufacturing. It also means reducing fossil fuel consumption.
“Can you see the difference between these two approaches? On the one hand, a roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels is extremely valuable and important. On the other hand, we have tangible progress. One is a bird in the bush, while the other is a bird in the hand. That is why we are focusing on what is within our reach. What we already have is more valuable and more important,” he added.
“The world now has to make decisions. Young people and societies expect this from us. If we occupy these positions and take on these responsibilities, we must do what is necessary.
“As the COP31 Presidency, we will demonstrate this determination. We will remain fully committed to it. We want people to leave here saying: ‘Things changed in Antalya. A decision was made in Antalya to reverse the negative course of events.’
“That is why we attach importance to the action agenda. That is why our targets matter. That is why we emphasize implementation.”
Asked how he would define success 10 days from now, Kurum said the presidency would judge the summit a success if its decisions produced tangible gains in people’s lives. He listed higher agricultural yields, stronger urban resilience, greater use of renewable energy and improved safety and security.
Ultimately, he said, success will be measured by concrete outcomes and commitments that let participants leave Antalya knowing meaningful decisions were made and real progress was achieved against climate change.
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