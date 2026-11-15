Arunachaleswarar Temple Hosts Grand Thirukarthigai Deepam Procession

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15 (ANI): Thousands of devotees participated in a grand procession of the Panchamoorthis on silver vahanams at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, marking the first morning of the annual Thirukarthigai Deepam festival. Following special abhishekams and poojas, the deities, including Lord Vinayagar, Lord Murugan, Lord Annamalaiyar, Goddess Unnamulai Amman, Goddess Parasakthi and Lord Chandikeswarar, were adorned with colourful flower garlands and taken out in a procession on beautifully decorated silver vahanams.

The procession commenced from the 16-pillared mandapam opposite the temple's Rajagopuram, with the deities proceeding along the four Mada Streets surrounding the temple. Thousands of devotees gathered along the procession route, offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Annamalaiyar and the other deities. The annual festival commenced earlier in the day with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony atop the 64-foot golden flagstaff (Dwajasthambam) in front of the sanctum of Lord Annamalaiyar. The Thirukarthigai Deepam festival, one of the most significant annual celebrations at the temple, is scheduled to commence on Sunday with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony. The Arunachaleswarar Temple is revered as the Agni Sthalam among the Pancha Bhootha Sthalams, representing the element of fire. Lord Ganesa (Vinayagar) and Lord Chandikeswarar were taken out in a grand procession on silver vahanas. As part of the preliminary rituals, Goddess Durga, the guardian deity of Tiruvannamalai, was taken out in a procession on Thursday night, followed by Goddess Pidari Amman, the guardian deity of the temple, on Friday. Continuing the festivities, special abhishekams and poojas were performed for Sambandha Vinayagar at the shrine located in the temple's third prakaram on Saturday. The deity was adorned with a silver kavacham. The Thirukarthigai Deepam festival, one of the most significant annual celebrations at the temple, is scheduled to commence on Sunday with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony. The Arunachaleswarar Temple is revered as the Agni Sthalam among the Pancha Bhootha Sthalams, representing the element of fire. The ten-day festival is expected to be celebrated with great religious devotion and grandeur. The temple is also considered a sacred destination, believed to grant liberation merely by thinking of it. As part of the Deepam festival celebrations, the annual festival of Goddess Pidari Amman, the guardian deity of the temple, was celebrated with devotion and grandeur. Her shrine is located in the third prakaram, or inner circumambulatory corridor of the temple. (ANI)