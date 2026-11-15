Real Madrid Target 18-Year-Old Vitao With 20M-Euro Clause
(MENAFN) Real Madrid have entered the chase for Brazilian teenager Vitao, according to widespread reports in his home country.
The 18-year-old center-back has become a regular starter for Atletico Mineiro in Brazil’s Serie A this season, logging 18 first-team appearances.
Madrid have made inquiries about the defender but face rival interest from Premier League sides Brighton and Everton, a news outlet reported Friday. The outlet added that Atletico Mineiro have written a 20-million-euro release clause into his contract.
Vitao has played for Brazil at youth level and has drawn praise for his aerial strength and high technical quality.
The 18-year-old center-back has become a regular starter for Atletico Mineiro in Brazil’s Serie A this season, logging 18 first-team appearances.
Madrid have made inquiries about the defender but face rival interest from Premier League sides Brighton and Everton, a news outlet reported Friday. The outlet added that Atletico Mineiro have written a 20-million-euro release clause into his contract.
Vitao has played for Brazil at youth level and has drawn praise for his aerial strength and high technical quality.
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