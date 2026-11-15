Man Shot Dead at Rural WA Property; 38-Year-Old Arrested
(MENAFN) A man was shot dead at a rural property in Western Australia on Saturday, prompting a large-scale police deployment and an urgent warning for the public to stay away, authorities said.
Officers were called at 8:40 a.m. local time to reports of a critically injured person at a property roughly 60 km south of Perth. Tactical response officers who arrived at the scene found a 44-year-old man inside the residence with a fatal gunshot wound.
A 38-year-old man known to the victim was later located inside a vehicle on the property and taken into custody.
A woman in her 40s and a child were inside the home when the shooting occurred. Both evacuated on their own and were uninjured. Police seized a firearm recovered from inside the residence.
A national public broadcaster reported that at least eight police vehicles, along with forensic officers and ambulances, converged on the property.
Police said the situation was contained and posed no ongoing threat to public safety.
Officers were called at 8:40 a.m. local time to reports of a critically injured person at a property roughly 60 km south of Perth. Tactical response officers who arrived at the scene found a 44-year-old man inside the residence with a fatal gunshot wound.
A 38-year-old man known to the victim was later located inside a vehicle on the property and taken into custody.
A woman in her 40s and a child were inside the home when the shooting occurred. Both evacuated on their own and were uninjured. Police seized a firearm recovered from inside the residence.
A national public broadcaster reported that at least eight police vehicles, along with forensic officers and ambulances, converged on the property.
Police said the situation was contained and posed no ongoing threat to public safety.
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