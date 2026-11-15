3 Dead, Nearly Dozen Rescued as Nairobi Construction Wall Collapses
(MENAFN) A perimeter wall caved in at a busy construction site in Nairobi’s Riverside area on Saturday, killing three people and trapping dozens of workers in the rubble, authorities said.
The collapse struck at about 11:30 a.m. (0830 GMT), when 39 workers were on the property, according to Bramwell Simiyu, chief officer for disaster management and coordination at the Nairobi County Government. Eleven workers were pulled out alive and rushed to nearby medical facilities with severe injuries, he said. Multi-agency emergency response, search and rescue crews remained at work on the site.
Speaking at the scene, Simiyu described the state of the project when the wall gave way. “Preliminary site assessments confirm that the main building on the property was still at the excavation and foundation stage, with no upper floors erected at the time of the incident,” he said at the site.
The county government reported that 14 workers had been located and confirmed safe, while rescuers continued trying to determine where the others were. Officials said hospital admission checks and on-site headcounts were under way to establish the status of every worker listed in the site’s records.
Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said officers were on the ground to coordinate the rescue effort and open an investigation. “We have three fatalities and others are injured. We want to know what happened and how,” he said.
The disaster follows another deadly collapse just one day earlier, when a building under construction in Nairobi’s Syokimau area fell and killed six workers.
Building collapses have repeatedly struck Kenya in recent years. Experts blame weak regulatory enforcement and a lack of routine safety inspections by government officials.
The collapse struck at about 11:30 a.m. (0830 GMT), when 39 workers were on the property, according to Bramwell Simiyu, chief officer for disaster management and coordination at the Nairobi County Government. Eleven workers were pulled out alive and rushed to nearby medical facilities with severe injuries, he said. Multi-agency emergency response, search and rescue crews remained at work on the site.
Speaking at the scene, Simiyu described the state of the project when the wall gave way. “Preliminary site assessments confirm that the main building on the property was still at the excavation and foundation stage, with no upper floors erected at the time of the incident,” he said at the site.
The county government reported that 14 workers had been located and confirmed safe, while rescuers continued trying to determine where the others were. Officials said hospital admission checks and on-site headcounts were under way to establish the status of every worker listed in the site’s records.
Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said officers were on the ground to coordinate the rescue effort and open an investigation. “We have three fatalities and others are injured. We want to know what happened and how,” he said.
The disaster follows another deadly collapse just one day earlier, when a building under construction in Nairobi’s Syokimau area fell and killed six workers.
Building collapses have repeatedly struck Kenya in recent years. Experts blame weak regulatory enforcement and a lack of routine safety inspections by government officials.
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