895 New Settler Homes Planned Across West Bank, PLO Body Warns
(MENAFN) A Palestine Liberation Organization-affiliated body has flagged 11 new Israeli settlement plans across the occupied West Bank, including 895 housing units, warning that the projects would swallow up Palestinian farmland and open space.
The Commission Against the Wall and Settlements disclosed the findings Saturday in a press statement. It said the plans cover the expansion of residential neighborhoods and the development of industrial and commercial zones, along with economic and service infrastructure for the settlements.
According to the statement, the projects are designed to boost housing capacity, rezone agricultural land and open areas for urban and industrial use, and broaden the services and facilities needed to sustain the settlements’ continued growth.
The plans span the governorates of Qalqilya, Salfit, Nablus, Ramallah, Al-Bireh and Hebron. They also reach areas under the Gush Etzion Regional Council, an Israeli regional authority that oversees settlements in the southern West Bank.
The commission cautioned that turning farmland and open spaces into settlement neighborhoods and facilities would tighten the squeeze on Palestinian land. It said this would also limit the growth and geographic contiguity of Palestinian communities.
In its assessment, the plans point to a continuing policy of entrenching the Israeli settlement presence and reshaping land use to secure the settlements’ long-term expansion, at the expense of Palestinian rights.
There has been no official Israeli comment on the plans.
Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and went on to build settlements there, a move widely regarded as illegal under international law.
Settlement expansion has accelerated under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, alongside a surge in settler violence against Palestinians. The United Nations recorded 457 settler attacks causing casualties or property damage in October, the highest monthly total since it began keeping records in 2006.
The Commission Against the Wall and Settlements disclosed the findings Saturday in a press statement. It said the plans cover the expansion of residential neighborhoods and the development of industrial and commercial zones, along with economic and service infrastructure for the settlements.
According to the statement, the projects are designed to boost housing capacity, rezone agricultural land and open areas for urban and industrial use, and broaden the services and facilities needed to sustain the settlements’ continued growth.
The plans span the governorates of Qalqilya, Salfit, Nablus, Ramallah, Al-Bireh and Hebron. They also reach areas under the Gush Etzion Regional Council, an Israeli regional authority that oversees settlements in the southern West Bank.
The commission cautioned that turning farmland and open spaces into settlement neighborhoods and facilities would tighten the squeeze on Palestinian land. It said this would also limit the growth and geographic contiguity of Palestinian communities.
In its assessment, the plans point to a continuing policy of entrenching the Israeli settlement presence and reshaping land use to secure the settlements’ long-term expansion, at the expense of Palestinian rights.
There has been no official Israeli comment on the plans.
Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and went on to build settlements there, a move widely regarded as illegal under international law.
Settlement expansion has accelerated under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, alongside a surge in settler violence against Palestinians. The United Nations recorded 457 settler attacks causing casualties or property damage in October, the highest monthly total since it began keeping records in 2006.
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