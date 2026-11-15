Russia Sends 2 Private Earth-Watching Satellites Into Space
(MENAFN) Russia on Saturday sent two privately developed Earth observation satellites into space from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the country’s Far East, the first subsidized launch of private satellites under the national Space project.
A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket built by the Progress Rocket Space Center lifted off at 4:16 a.m. Moscow time (0116 GMT). It carried the KOEN satellite, developed by MT-Lab, and the Kinosputnik satellite, developed by the Sputnik Group, according to Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos.
Local media reported that the mission was also the first in Russian history in which privately built satellites were the primary payload.
A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket built by the Progress Rocket Space Center lifted off at 4:16 a.m. Moscow time (0116 GMT). It carried the KOEN satellite, developed by MT-Lab, and the Kinosputnik satellite, developed by the Sputnik Group, according to Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos.
Local media reported that the mission was also the first in Russian history in which privately built satellites were the primary payload.
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