MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament (AP) condemned an Iranian drone attack on Bahrain on Sunday, which was intercepted and destroyed by Bahraini air defense systems.

In its statement, the parliament called the attack a flagrant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and a serious threat to its security and stability.

The AP described the attack as an unacceptable escalation that would heighten tension and instability in the region.

The parliament stressed that Iran's resumption of criminal attacks on the Arabian Gulf region is a serious escalation and an unacceptable hostile approach, which threaten the region's security and stability.

It underscored that security and stability of Arab Gulf states and the pan-Arab world are integral.

Additionally, the parliament praised efficiency and vigilance of Bahrain's air defense systems and their ability to counter the threats, affirming its "full" solidarity with Bahrain and its support for all legitimate measures the kingdom takes to protect its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

//Petra// NQ