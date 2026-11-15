MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) and US officials on Sunday discussed modernizing air navigation systems, upgrading aviation infrastructure, and expanding technical cooperation and workforce training.

CARC Chief Commissioner Daifallah Farajat met with US Ambassador to Jordan Jim Holtsnider to review the commission's plans to develop infrastructure and technology in line with international aviation safety and security standards.

The discussions also covered exchanges of technical expertise and training for aviation personnel to improve institutional performance.

Farajat expressed the commission's interest in expanding cooperation with the United States and drawing on US expertise and technology to support the development of Jordan's civil aviation sector.

Holtsnider commended the commission's handling of regional conditions and its efforts to keep Jordanian airspace open to air traffic. He also expressed US readiness to continue cooperation and technical coordination.

The meeting was attended by CARC commissioners, US Embassy Commercial Attaché Erick Kish, and Economic Counselor Patrick Chow.

//Petra// AO