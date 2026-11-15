MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian Airlines and the Ministry of Labor have signed a cooperation agreement to expand employment opportunities for Jordanians in the aviation sector and increase the use of the national employment platform, Sajjil, to advertise vacancies and recruit qualified Jordanian professionals.

In a statement Sunday, the ministry said the agreement builds on existing cooperation with Royal Jordanian and supports efforts to create career opportunities for young Jordanians in line with the airline's operational needs, future plans and the employment objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision.

Transport and Labor Minister Nidal Qatamin stressed the importance of private sector partnerships in expanding employment opportunities, saying cooperation with Royal Jordanian demonstrates the role national companies can play in supporting employment initiatives and empowering young people.

He said His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives to maintain coordination with the private sector underscore the need for institutional partnerships that translate the Economic Modernization Vision into tangible job opportunities.

Royal Jordanian Vice Chair and CEO Samer Majali said investing in Jordanian talent remains a central pillar of the airline's strategy and its contribution to national economic development.

He emphasized that expanding cooperation with the ministry would help the airline attract qualified professionals and provide more young Jordanians with opportunities to build careers in aviation.

Majali said the airline's responsibilities as the national carrier extend beyond connecting Jordan with international destinations to supporting the national economy, developing local expertise and strengthening the country's aviation workforce.

//Petra// AJ