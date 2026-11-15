FM, European Parliament Member Discuss Ties
Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and European Parliament member Željana Zovko on Sunday discussed the Jordan-European Union strategic partnership, ways to expand cooperation across various sectors, and regional developments.
Safadi received Zovko, a Croatian member of the European Parliament and vice-chair of the European People's Party Group.
//Petra// AO
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