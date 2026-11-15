MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Anila Nayab

Last summer, as soon as the summer holidays began, we decided to take some time out of our daily routines and visit a beautiful and peaceful place. After discussing it with everyone, we decided to visit the historic Wah Gardens, located in Attock district of Punjab.

We prepared for the trip a day in advance. We packed food items, necessary utensils, carpets and other belongings in the vehicle so that we would not be delayed in the morning. The next day, we set off early in the morning with great excitement. Throughout the journey, we enjoyed laughter and conversations, eagerly waiting to reach our destination.

Wah Gardens in Hasan Abdal is a historic site dating back to the Mughal era. Mughal emperors gave special importance to these gardens for recreation and horticulture. The gardens are known for their lush greenery, flowing water channels, ponds and beautiful architectural design.

Mughal-style gardens feature water channels, fountains and neatly arranged trees, reflecting the aesthetic taste of that era. Wah Gardens are also a beautiful example of this historical heritage.

Upon reaching the gardens, we spread a carpet at a suitable spot and placed our belongings there. After that, we set out to explore the gardens. The cool breeze, shady trees and flowing water refreshed us and washed away the tiredness of the journey. Fish were swimming in the pond, while the flowing water and the view of a nearby spring were equally fascinating. Tourists were spending quality time with their families, while children could be seen playing in different parts of the gardens.

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After exploring the gardens for some time, we returned to our spot and started preparing food together. One person cooked, another prepared the salad, while the others helped with different tasks. Other families around us were also enjoying their traditional dishes and homemade food. Preparing meals together and spending quality time with loved ones at such places is a beautiful aspect of our social and family culture. We also enjoyed a meal together and had some fresh fruits.

We did not even realise how quickly time had passed. The lush greenery, cool breeze, sound of flowing water and precious moments spent with our loved ones made the day truly memorable. As evening approached, it was time to return home. Although we did not feel like leaving, we packed our belongings and headed back.

Our visit to Wah Gardens was not just a recreational trip; it was also an opportunity to experience history, culture and natural beauty up close. Such historical sites are part of our shared heritage, and it is important to protect them and maintain their cleanliness so that future generations can also enjoy their beauty.