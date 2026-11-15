MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

He said that Russia had used more than 2,300 attack drones, 1,590 guided aerial bombs and 15 missiles of various types against Ukraine in the past week alone.

"Brutal strikes that are difficult to counter. Overnight and into this morning, the Russians targeted energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and the Sumy, Odesa, Zhytomyr, and Kirovohrad regions. Railway infrastructure in the Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions also came under attack. Russia also carried out strikes on the Donetsk and Kyiv regions," Zelensky said.

Zelensky on Starshield restrictions in temporarily occupied territories: Ukraine to raise this issue

Sixteen people have been reported injured.

"The Russians are targeting substations with Shaheds. And many of these strikes are getting through because restrictions on the operating speed of Starshield terminals along the front line and in the temporarily occupied territories are still there. Our interceptor drones lose connection with their operators at a speed of 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) and simply cannot catch up with Russian jet-powered Shaheds," Zelensky said.

He said Ukraine was counting on these restrictions being lifted.