MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Linda Khoo and Nabilah Saleh

MANILA, Nov 14 (NNN) – Raneza Beatrice Pinlac sent a little piece of Manila home to a loved one.

She wrote a message by hand on a specially designed postcard at the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits and mailed it with a personalised stamp that paired one of her photographs with an image of the Manila Central Post Office building.

“It's nostalgic, especially nowadays. You know, everything's digital.

“I think it's good to have something to hold, to send to your loved ones, and it's more memorable,” the GMA Network reporter told Bernama at the summit's International Media Centre (IMC).

In conjunction with the ASEAN Summit, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) is offering personalised stamp sheets for 150 pesos.

Visitors can email four photographs and collect their stamp sheets at the PHLPost booth on Nov 16 or 17.

One sample on display features portraits alongside 17-peso stamps depicting the Manila Central Post Office.

At the mobile post office in Manila's World Trade Centre, delegates attending the summits can choose from 24 postcard designs, add a handwritten message and mail their cards to destinations around the world.

“Sending postcards is a meaningful way to share memories of the Philippines,” Tourism Assistant Secretary Ina Zara-Loyola said in a statement.

--NNN