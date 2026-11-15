Iran Blasts IAEA Bias as IRGC Claims Drone Attack on US Radar
(MENAFN) Iran on Sunday escalated its criticism of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei accusing the UN nuclear watchdog of bowing to pressure from the United States and European countries.
“Beyond this formal damage, the agency’s insistence on one-sided and biased reporting about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, which is caused by the political approaches of some of its managers and the influence of the US and European countries, has caused an irreparable blow to the technical and international credibility of this institution,” Baqaei told a news briefing in Tehran, as cited by a semi-official news agency.
He also charged that Washington was “emptying the concept of diplomacy and negotiation from its true meaning.”
His remarks came shortly after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted a US early-warning radar system at al-Riffa Air Base in Bahrain with six drones on Sunday.
Bahrain’s Defense Force said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks. It accused Tehran of continuing its “systematic hostile approach.”
The flare-up follows mounting friction between Iran and the US over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies.
Tensions across the region have surged since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, prompting retaliatory Iranian strikes on several countries. A ceasefire took hold in April, but fighting resumed in July after negotiations stalled, even though both sides had signed a memorandum of understanding a month earlier aimed at resolving the conflict.
“Beyond this formal damage, the agency’s insistence on one-sided and biased reporting about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, which is caused by the political approaches of some of its managers and the influence of the US and European countries, has caused an irreparable blow to the technical and international credibility of this institution,” Baqaei told a news briefing in Tehran, as cited by a semi-official news agency.
He also charged that Washington was “emptying the concept of diplomacy and negotiation from its true meaning.”
His remarks came shortly after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted a US early-warning radar system at al-Riffa Air Base in Bahrain with six drones on Sunday.
Bahrain’s Defense Force said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks. It accused Tehran of continuing its “systematic hostile approach.”
The flare-up follows mounting friction between Iran and the US over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies.
Tensions across the region have surged since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, prompting retaliatory Iranian strikes on several countries. A ceasefire took hold in April, but fighting resumed in July after negotiations stalled, even though both sides had signed a memorandum of understanding a month earlier aimed at resolving the conflict.
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