Denmark Unveils USD575M Push for Heat Pumps, Cheaper Low-Income EVs
(MENAFN) Denmark’s government has struck a deal worth roughly 3.9 billion Danish kroner (about $575 million) through 2035 to speed up household shifts to cleaner heating and put electric vehicles within reach of low-income residents, officials announced Saturday.
The agreement, published by Denmark’s Ministry of Finance, was reached with the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative as part of the 2027 budget package. About $66 million of it is earmarked for 2028 through 2030 to help low-income residents lease electric vehicles.
For 2027, the deal continues support for heat pumps, district heating and disconnection from the gas network. It also reserves money for future heating subsidies targeting households that find the transition too costly.
Climate, Energy and Utilities Minister Samira Nawa said the package is meant to make greener alternatives more affordable for people who struggle to pay for a heat pump or a replacement for their gasoline-powered car.
The parties also agreed to halt new installations of oil and gas boilers in homes as soon as possible. The government will consult the European Commission on how to carry out the measure.
The agreement, published by Denmark’s Ministry of Finance, was reached with the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative as part of the 2027 budget package. About $66 million of it is earmarked for 2028 through 2030 to help low-income residents lease electric vehicles.
For 2027, the deal continues support for heat pumps, district heating and disconnection from the gas network. It also reserves money for future heating subsidies targeting households that find the transition too costly.
Climate, Energy and Utilities Minister Samira Nawa said the package is meant to make greener alternatives more affordable for people who struggle to pay for a heat pump or a replacement for their gasoline-powered car.
The parties also agreed to halt new installations of oil and gas boilers in homes as soon as possible. The government will consult the European Commission on how to carry out the measure.
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