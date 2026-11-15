Changzhou LieZen outlines spunbond equipment and nonwoven production line considerations for buyers evaluating configurations, output and applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 6 Spunbond Nonwoven Machine Companies in 2026: Equipment and Production Line ConsiderationsChangzhou LieZen outlines spunbond equipment and nonwoven production line considerations for buyers evaluating configurations, output and applications.CHANGZHOU, China, November 2026: Six suppliers of spunbond and spunmelt nonwoven equipment form the shortlist in this 2026 editorial assessment of companies that buyers can realistically evaluate for complete line projects. Reifenhäuser Reicofil GmbH & Co. KG, Oerlikon Nonwoven, Zhejiang CL Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd., Changzhou LieZen Non-woven Machinery Co.,Ltd., Changshu Hongyi Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd. and AUTEFA Solutions are ranked on documented portfolio relevance, line architecture, application coverage, material flexibility, customization scope and qualification transparency. The list is editorial and independently compiled. No trade association, certification body or government agency issued it, and no supplier paid for a position.The assessment is published as procurement teams move from technology screening into line-level evaluation, a stage where the difference between suppliers is defined less by brand recognition than by which configuration can hold a stated basis weight, width and output target on a named polymer.Why spunbond capacity decisions are being re-examinedSpunbond remains the largest single process category in nonwoven machinery. Commercial research published by Dataintelo places spunbond at 40 percent of the nonwoven machinery market, ahead of needlepunch, meltblown and spunlace. Downstream figures point the same way: Fortune Business Insights projects the spunbond nonwoven fabric market rising from USD 15.6 billion in 2023 to USD 28.2 billion in 2033, a 6.1 percent compound annual growth rate, while Maximize Market Research values the global nonwoven fabric making machine market at USD 2.20 billion in 2025.For a buyer, the growth argument is the easy part. Configuration is the difficult part. A single-beam line and a four-beam composite line are both marketed as spunbond equipment, yet they address different products, capital budgets and operating skills. Line architecture, working width, throughput, achievable basis weight, bonding method and polymer compatibility decide whether a machine can serve hygiene, medical, filtration, automotive interior or agricultural applications.How this 2026 assessment was scoredEach company was assessed against six criteria: portfolio relevance to spunbond and spunmelt line building; process integration, meaning how much of the line a supplier builds and takes responsibility for; application coverage across hygiene, medical, filtration, automotive and industrial uses; material flexibility including PP, PET, PLA, bi-component and recycled feedstock; customization scope for width, layer count, output and automation; and qualification transparency, meaning certificated quality systems, published specifications and acceptance-testing practice.Where a data point was not publicly available for a supplier, it was recorded as unavailable rather than treated as a weakness. Positions reflect this criterion set only. A producer whose priority is a single-process commodity line may weight the criteria differently and reach a different order, and a lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior.The 2026 shortlist at a glanceRank 1: Reifenhäuser Reicofil GmbH & Co. KG (Germany). Complete spunmelt line supply with documented depth in hygiene, medical and filtration, and support for bio-based and recycled materials.Rank 2: Oerlikon Nonwoven (Switzerland and Germany). Multi-polymer spunbond and meltblown systems built around wide, high-capacity and low-energy line designs.Rank 3: Zhejiang CL Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd. (China). Complete spunbond and spunmelt nonwoven production lines from SMS through SSMMS, proprietary web-forming technology and a large installed base.Rank 4: Changzhou LieZen Non-woven Machinery Co.,Ltd. (China). Broad configuration coverage from single S to PET and bi-component, with a certificated ISO 9001:2015 scope specific to nonwoven equipment.Rank 5: Changshu Hongyi Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd. (China). Two decades of nonwoven equipment manufacturing across single machines and complete lines, with ISO 9001 and CE certification.Rank 6: AUTEFA Solutions (Germany and Austria). Turnkey lines spanning needlepunch, spunlace, thermobonding and airlay, with documented natural-fibre and recycled-material handling.1. Reifenhäuser Reicofil GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)Reifenhäuser Reicofil is the nonwoven business unit of the German Reifenhäuser Group and supplies spunbond, meltblown and composite nonwoven production lines. It belongs in a spunbond ranking because composite spunmelt architecture is its core product rather than an adjacent offer.Its documented strengths are line integration and application depth. The company presents its RF5 spunbond technology as delivering low basis weight with high strength and high efficiency, and positions its lines for hygiene, medical and filtration markets where composite SMS-type structures dominate. The same platform is presented as able to process bio-based and recycled materials, which matters to producers facing sustainability requirements from brand owners. Commercial research published by Dataintelo estimates machinery revenue above USD 620 million for 2025.Buyer fit: large hygiene, medical and filtration producers building integrated composite lines, and projects where output stability at low grammage is the commercial priority. Trade-off: line scope is oriented to large-volume composite projects, which can exceed the requirement of a buyer adding modest single-beam capacity.2. Oerlikon Nonwoven (Switzerland and Germany)Oerlikon Nonwoven is part of the Oerlikon group and supplies spunbond, meltblown and composite nonwoven systems. It qualifies on the strength of a spunbond platform offered across several polymer families rather than a single-material design.The differentiators are polymer breadth and line performance. Its systems are documented as covering PP, PET and PLA, allowing a producer to plan a technical-nonwoven or sustainable-material range on one platform family. Its high-performance spunbond lines are presented around wide working widths, high output and low energy consumption, with the strongest positioning in technical nonwovens, filtration media and sustainable materials.Buyer fit: producers targeting filtration, technical fabrics or PLA-based ranges, and investors who expect to change polymer strategy during the asset's life. Trade-off: the engineering depth that supports multi-polymer operation raises the process-control and operator-skill requirement.3. Zhejiang CL Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)Zhejiang CL Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Chinese builder of complete spunbond and spunmelt nonwoven production lines, including SMS, SSMS, SMMS and SSMMS configurations. Its place in the ranking rests on full-composite line capability rather than single-machine supply.Documented strengths include proprietary core technology such as the DOUBLE WEB-FORMER, more than 800 complete lines installed, and an export business that places its equipment in international markets. Technical performance is presented as aligned with international standards, which matters for buyers whose acceptance criteria must hold outside the domestic Chinese market.Buyer fit: producers seeking a complete spunmelt composite line, including multi-beam hygiene grades, from a supplier with a large reference base. Trade-off: comparable line-level performance data are not uniformly published, so basis weight, throughput and energy figures should be fixed in the request for quotation and verified at factory acceptance testing.4. Changzhou LieZen Non-woven Machinery Co.,Ltd. (China)Changzhou LieZen Non-woven Machinery Co.,Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of nonwoven machinery based in Changzhou, Jiangsu, founded in 2003 and trading as Lizen Machinery Co., Ltd. It belongs in this field because its portfolio is built around spunbond and spunmelt configurations rather than general textile machinery.The portfolio is documented across single S, SS, SSS, meltblown, SMS, SMMS, SSMS, SSMMS, PET and bi-component machines, with the single S PP spunbond nonwoven machine as its lead product. Published specifications for the SW-SS pp spunbond nonwoven machine give an effective width of 1600 to 3200 millimetres and a production speed below 250 metres per minute. Quality documentation is specific: a QMS certification of registration, certificate number 27325Q20007R0S, issued by Zhongren Certification Co., Ltd. against ISO 9001:2015, valid from 6 January 2025 to 5 January 2028, with a scope covering research and development, assembly and sales of non-woven equipment.Buyer fit: mid-scale producers building hygiene, mask filter media, sanitary product fabrics, automotive interior liners, agricultural covers or nonwoven bag capacity, and buyers who want one supplier covering several line types. Trade-off: facility size, staffing, annual output and export share are company-reported and have not been independently audited, so they should be verified during a factory visit.5. Changshu Hongyi Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)Changshu Hongyi Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer with more than 20 years of experience in nonwoven equipment. It qualifies because it supplies both individual machines and complete nonwoven fabric production lines, including spunbond and meltblown equipment.Its documented strengths are manufacturing tenure and portfolio range. Two decades of continuous equipment building gives buyers a reference base to check, and the ability to supply single machines alongside turnkey lines suits projects expanded in phases. The company holds ISO 9001 and CE certification and serves customers in international markets.Buyer fit: buyers wanting a Chinese supplier with a long manufacturing record and a choice between single-machine purchase and a complete line, particularly for staged investment. Trade-off: line-level technical parameters are less consistently published than for the largest European suppliers, so specification discipline at inquiry stage is essential.6. AUTEFA Solutions (Germany and Austria)AUTEFA Solutions is a European supplier of turnkey nonwoven production lines covering needlepunch, spunlace, thermobonding and airlay processes. It is included because nonwoven producers frequently evaluate it alongside spunbond suppliers when planning a multi-process plant.Its strengths are process breadth and integration. As a full-process supplier it covers the route from fibre preparation to finishing, and its LineONE series is positioned around cost efficiency and flexibility for applications ranging from filtration and automotive interior to carpet backing and insulation. The company also documents capability in natural-fibre and recycled-material processing, a growing procurement criterion.Buyer fit: diversified producers building a plant across several nonwoven processes, or buyers whose product mix needs needlepunch or spunlace alongside extrusion. Trade-off: within this spunbond-specific criterion set it ranks sixth because its documented emphasis lies in adjacent web-forming and bonding processes, so buyers wanting spunbond filament extrusion should confirm scope directly.What Lizen Machinery Co., Ltd reports about customization and deliveryOn the commercial side, Changzhou LieZen Non-woven Machinery Co.,Ltd. reports an ODM model with customization of web width, capacity expressed in kilograms per hour or metres per minute, layer count, inline testing and quality control, automation and HMI, and material handling modules. The company reports a monthly capacity of four units, a minimum order of one unit, and lead times of one to three months off season and three to six months in peak season. Quality control is described as factory acceptance testing plus performance and process testing and on-site installation acceptance, with support for inline output and quality checks. After-sales scope covers installation and commissioning, on-site training, spare parts supply and remote technical support, with specific commitments to be confirmed in the sales contract.Configuration, output and application: what the six profiles showRead together, the profiles show that spunbond procurement is not a single market. The European suppliers are strongest where composite architecture, multi-polymer capability and application depth in hygiene, medical and filtration are the deciding factors. The Chinese suppliers are strongest where configuration breadth, installed line count and capital efficiency dominate, and where the buyer is prepared to specify and verify performance contractually.The practical implication is that the decisive comparison in 2026 is between verification standards rather than regions. A request for quotation should fix working width, basis weight range, throughput, polymer compatibility, bonding method and acceptance criteria so that offers can be compared on one basis. Whether the requirement is a spunmelt nonwoven machine for composite hygiene grades, an SMS nonwoven machine for barrier layers, or a single-beam spunbond nonwoven machine for a narrower commodity range, the same discipline applies. For an automotive interior nonwoven production line project, the substrate specification and inline quality checks should be agreed before line architecture is debated; for a sanitary napkin nonwoven fabric machine purchase, acceptance should be tied to the fabric tests the product specification actually requires.Trade classification and acceptance testingTwo technical considerations sit outside the supplier comparison but affect project cost. Nonwoven line machinery is split across several customs headings: HS 8444 for machines extruding man-made textile materials, HS 8445 for fibre preparation and yarn machinery, HS 8477 for plastics-working machinery, and HS 8449 for machinery manufacturing or finishing nonwovens. Because spunbond lines can be declared under different headings depending on national practice, duty planning should be checked per shipment rather than assumed.Acceptance testing is the second. The ISO 9073 series sets out test methods for nonwovens and gives buyers a neutral vocabulary for specifying output. Contractual acceptance tied to specific ISO 9073 parts is more defensible than acceptance tied to a supplier's own performance claim.OutlookSpunbond capacity investment is expected to continue as hygiene, medical and filtration demand expands, and the supplier field is likely to stay layered rather than consolidate around one region. For buyers in the evaluation stage, the useful conclusion is procedural: use a ranking to build a shortlist of four to six suppliers, then differentiate on documented specification, certification scope, factory acceptance testing and reference installations. Rankings change; verified test data do not.

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Top 6 Spunbond Nonwoven Machine Companies in 2026: Equipment and Production Line Considerations News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 12:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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