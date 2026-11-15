Starship Caught by Tower Arms in Historic First After Flight 15
(MENAFN) SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft touched down at its launch site Saturday and was snatched out of the air by the launch tower’s mechanical arms, capping the vehicle’s 15th flight test. It was the first time a Starship spacecraft had been caught by the tower’s arms on its return.
The giant rocket lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in the U.S. state of Texas on Friday afternoon. Roughly 22 and a half hours later, at about 3:20 p.m. Central Time, the spacecraft arrived back at the site.
The mission had been designed to attempt something never done before: catching both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft with the tower’s mechanical arms during a single flight. That half of the plan fell short. After stage separation, the booster was diverted away from its planned return to the launch site and made an offshore splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.
The giant rocket lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in the U.S. state of Texas on Friday afternoon. Roughly 22 and a half hours later, at about 3:20 p.m. Central Time, the spacecraft arrived back at the site.
The mission had been designed to attempt something never done before: catching both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft with the tower’s mechanical arms during a single flight. That half of the plan fell short. After stage separation, the booster was diverted away from its planned return to the launch site and made an offshore splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.
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