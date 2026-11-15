MENAFN - IANS) Sri Ganganagar, Nov 15 (IANS) Parents of Mahakdeep Kaur, one of the two arrested in connection with the railway track blast near 50 GB village in Ramsinghpur in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, have said that their daughter did not listen to anyone and was "beyond their control".

The woman's father also said that she had left home two days before the blast and returned three days after the incident.

Another accused, Devendra Singh, has also been arrested with Kaur, officials said on Sunday, adding that other aides have also been detained.

Both the arrested individuals are residents of Punjab's Gurdaspur, officials said.

Mahakdeep Kaur's father Trilok Singh said that his daughter "was beyond their control and did not listen to them".

"She (Mahakdeep Kaur) had left home two days before the blast and returned three days after the incident," he said, adding that their daughter caused them a great deal of distress.

He also said: "Whenever we tried to counsel or guide her, she would behave inappropriately with us as well. Therefore, we eventually stopped trying to advise her."

The accused's mother, Sarbjit Kaur, echoed a similar view, saying that her daughter would leave home of her own accord and return whenever she wished.

"Mahakdeep had studied up to Class 12. She had married of her own choice and, after two years of marriage, divorced her husband. It has now been six months since the divorce," she said.

Meanwhile, police said that an intensive questioning of the arrested suspects is currently underway and significant revelations are expected to emerge from the questioning.

"Bikaner Inspector General of Police (IGP) Omprakash and Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar are questioning the suspects. IPS officer Nitin Chaudhary, Circle Officer (City) of Sri Ganganagar, is overseeing the investigation into the entire matter," the police said.

The explosion occurred on November 3, shortly after a passenger train had passed the spot.

Following the incident, railway authorities suspended train movement on the section as a precautionary measure, leading to the cancellation of several trains.

Train services were resumed on November 5 after the completion of repair work and the necessary safety inspections, North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Amit Sudarshan confirmed.

Subsequently, the Railways lodged a complaint against unidentified persons at the Ramsinghpur police station.

Police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.