MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Delnaaz Irani penned a warm birthday wish for her actor brother Bakhtyar Irani as he turned a year older on Sunday. In a heartfelt note uploaded on her Instagram on Sunday, Delnaaz shared that Bakhtyar is someone who keeps on going, no matter what life throws at him, preparing himself for bigger and better opportunities.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday, baktu bhai! The bestest thing ive observed in all these years is that you keep going even when you face the toughest times..you dont express in words.. you just keep the faith n get stronger for bigger and better opportunities (sic)."

"You always want to do different things take risks follow your heart and enjoy life to the fullest..bas haso khao khush raho kyaa pata kal ho na ho Wishing you a year filled with loads of great opportunities," she added.

Sending her younger brother all the love and happiness, Delnaaz further shared, "Loads of love and happiness and ofcourse all that your heart desires Blessings from your elder sis."

( yeh alag baat hai ppl ask elder kaun hain )im the elder sister..Badi behen!!!!", she joked.

Shedding light on the bond the sibling duo share, she said, "You annoy me like it's your full-time job, but you also know how to make me laugh when I need it most. I hope this year brings you everything you're looking forward to. Love you, my mastikhor brother! And yes be the loving person that you are..and titori adores you."

Dropping some rare pictures of Bakhtyar over the years, Delnaaz also added the title track for 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' in the background.

Reacting to the post, Bakhtyar commented on the post, saying, "Such a sweet song and lovely pics...thanks (sic)."

Both Delnaaz and Bakhtyar are well-known Indian television actors. Delnaaz is best known for 'Yes Boss', and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 6'. On the other hand, Bakhtiyaar's credits includes 'Nach Baliye', 'Bigg Boss 3,' 'Yes Boss', and 'Zaban Sambhal Ke'.