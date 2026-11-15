MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and former batter VVS Laxman congratulated the Indian team after it clinched the five-match ODI series against New Zealand 3-1, praising the side's resilience and disciplined bowling in the series decider.

India sealed the series with a 22-run victory in the fifth and final ODI at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, successfully defending a modest total of 209. The win capped a strong response from the visitors after New Zealand registered a comprehensive victory in the fourth match.

Shukla lauded the team's ability to defend a below-par score, while singling out the performances of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel.

“This is the spirit of Team India! A terrific comeback in the final ODI to seal the series 3-1. Defending a modest total with such discipline and determination was remarkable. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj were outstanding with the ball, while Axar Patel made a valuable contribution with both bat and ball. Congratulations to the entire team,” Shukla wrote on X.

Pathan also praised India's bowling effort, pointing to the pressure the team handled throughout a challenging series. He added a touch of wordplay while celebrating the country's weekend victories.

“What a great series win by team India vs New Zealand. Tough series but boys bowled so well under pressure thru out the series. Saturday & Sunday dono Bharat ke Naam,” Pathan wrote.

Laxman, meanwhile, described the result as a well-earned triumph in difficult conditions, crediting the collective character and effort of the Indian team. He also wished the side well for its upcoming Test assignment.

“Many congratulations Team India. A well earned series victory in challenging conditions, reflecting tremendous character and collective effort. Wishing you the very best for the Test series,” Laxman wrote.

India had won the opening two ODIs before the third match was abandoned due to rain. New Zealand bounced back with a 244-run win in the fourth ODI to level the series, but the visitors held their nerve in the decider to secure a 3-1 triumph.