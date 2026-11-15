Australia, Philippines Formalize Expanded Defense Cooperation Agreement
(MENAFN) The Philippines and Australia signed an enhanced defense cooperation agreement on Sunday to reinforce Manila's military deterrence capabilities and broaden joint defense activities, according to Philippine officials.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is visiting Manila to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, witnessed the signing ceremony for the Philippines-Australia Defense Cooperation Arrangement.
The agreement was signed at Manila South Harbor by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown.
The new arrangement revises a defense cooperation memorandum originally established between the two countries in 1995, according to reports.
"The agreement makes us work faster, speedier. It streamlines the coordination process. Basically, it is the mechanism by which the SOFA will work," Teodoro said.
His remarks referred to the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement, which has governed military cooperation between Manila and Canberra since 2012.
Under the arrangement, military personnel from both countries are permitted to enter and operate within each other's territories for joint training exercises and humanitarian assistance missions.
The latest agreement builds on broader bilateral ties, following the decision by the Philippines and Australia to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership in September 2023.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is visiting Manila to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, witnessed the signing ceremony for the Philippines-Australia Defense Cooperation Arrangement.
The agreement was signed at Manila South Harbor by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown.
The new arrangement revises a defense cooperation memorandum originally established between the two countries in 1995, according to reports.
"The agreement makes us work faster, speedier. It streamlines the coordination process. Basically, it is the mechanism by which the SOFA will work," Teodoro said.
His remarks referred to the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement, which has governed military cooperation between Manila and Canberra since 2012.
Under the arrangement, military personnel from both countries are permitted to enter and operate within each other's territories for joint training exercises and humanitarian assistance missions.
The latest agreement builds on broader bilateral ties, following the decision by the Philippines and Australia to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership in September 2023.
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