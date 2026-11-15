Davies Hurt in 6th Minute, Putting Canada’s Return Leg in Doubt
(MENAFN) Canada could be without captain Alphonso Davies for the decisive second leg of its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Guatemala, after the star defender went down injured early in Friday’s opener.
The 26-year-old Bayern Munich full-back fell awkwardly in the sixth minute and had to leave the pitch. Canada still secured a 3-2 first-leg win in Guatemala City.
Assistant coach Mauro Biello offered no timeline when he spoke to reporters before Monday’s return fixture in Toronto. “He will be examined in the next few days, and then we will know more,” Biello said.
Davies has been a consistent contributor for Bayern Munich this season, with three goals and five assists in 15 appearances.
His availability is a concern given his recent fitness record. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament in 2025, and a hamstring injury restricted him to a single appearance at this year’s FIFA World Cup.
The 26-year-old Bayern Munich full-back fell awkwardly in the sixth minute and had to leave the pitch. Canada still secured a 3-2 first-leg win in Guatemala City.
Assistant coach Mauro Biello offered no timeline when he spoke to reporters before Monday’s return fixture in Toronto. “He will be examined in the next few days, and then we will know more,” Biello said.
Davies has been a consistent contributor for Bayern Munich this season, with three goals and five assists in 15 appearances.
His availability is a concern given his recent fitness record. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament in 2025, and a hamstring injury restricted him to a single appearance at this year’s FIFA World Cup.
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