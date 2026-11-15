UPS Cargo Aircraft Collides with Copa Airlines Jet at Miami Airport
(MENAFN) A UPS cargo aircraft collided with a Copa Airlines passenger plane at Miami International Airport in Florida late Saturday, triggering an emergency response, according to local reports.
Airport authorities confirmed that no injuries had been reported following the incident.
The aircraft involved were identified as a Boeing 767 operated by UPS and a Boeing 737 belonging to Copa Airlines, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
The collision took place at approximately 9:15 pm local time (0215 GMT Sunday), when an arriving aircraft and a departing plane made contact at the intersection of two taxiways, said Greg Chin, communications director at Miami International Airport.
"There are no reported injuries," Chin said in a statement.
He added that airport personnel had redirected aircraft to alternative taxiways, stressing that the incident had not disrupted overall airport operations.
The UPS aircraft, operating as Flight 358, was scheduled to travel from Miami to Bogota, Colombia, while Copa Airlines Flight 427 was arriving from Panama City, Panama, the airline's headquarters.
The incident occurred as Miami International Airport was already dealing with flight delays and cancellations following an unusual nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday.
Airport authorities confirmed that no injuries had been reported following the incident.
The aircraft involved were identified as a Boeing 767 operated by UPS and a Boeing 737 belonging to Copa Airlines, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
The collision took place at approximately 9:15 pm local time (0215 GMT Sunday), when an arriving aircraft and a departing plane made contact at the intersection of two taxiways, said Greg Chin, communications director at Miami International Airport.
"There are no reported injuries," Chin said in a statement.
He added that airport personnel had redirected aircraft to alternative taxiways, stressing that the incident had not disrupted overall airport operations.
The UPS aircraft, operating as Flight 358, was scheduled to travel from Miami to Bogota, Colombia, while Copa Airlines Flight 427 was arriving from Panama City, Panama, the airline's headquarters.
The incident occurred as Miami International Airport was already dealing with flight delays and cancellations following an unusual nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday.
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