Cambodia Urges Renewal of Border Demarcation Talks with Thailand
(MENAFN) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet called on Sunday for the resumption of joint border surveys and demarcation efforts with Thailand, addressing the issue during the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, which was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni presided over the two-day international gathering.
During his remarks, Manet stressed that the border between Cambodia and Thailand had been established more than a century ago and urged both sides to have it "respected in accordance with international law," according to reports.
The appeal comes after the two neighboring Southeast Asian countries experienced two rounds of deadly border confrontations last year before reaching a ceasefire agreement that entered into force on Dec. 27.
Manet noted that the clashes had resulted in fatalities and displaced numerous families, forcing residents to abandon their homes.
"About 20,000 Cambodians are still unable to return home. Their return, in safety and dignity, remains our priority," he said.
The Cambodian leader also expressed appreciation to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other international partners for their involvement in supporting the ceasefire, encouraging diplomatic dialogue and promoting adherence to international law.
Emphasizing the importance of peaceful border arrangements, Manet stated: "No border shall be changed by force or faits accomplis. Respect for international law safeguards the security of all States, large and small," he said.
Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni presided over the two-day international gathering.
During his remarks, Manet stressed that the border between Cambodia and Thailand had been established more than a century ago and urged both sides to have it "respected in accordance with international law," according to reports.
The appeal comes after the two neighboring Southeast Asian countries experienced two rounds of deadly border confrontations last year before reaching a ceasefire agreement that entered into force on Dec. 27.
Manet noted that the clashes had resulted in fatalities and displaced numerous families, forcing residents to abandon their homes.
"About 20,000 Cambodians are still unable to return home. Their return, in safety and dignity, remains our priority," he said.
The Cambodian leader also expressed appreciation to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other international partners for their involvement in supporting the ceasefire, encouraging diplomatic dialogue and promoting adherence to international law.
Emphasizing the importance of peaceful border arrangements, Manet stated: "No border shall be changed by force or faits accomplis. Respect for international law safeguards the security of all States, large and small," he said.
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