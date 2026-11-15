Yemen Forces Pull Back From Bab al-Mandab to Defend Aden
(MENAFN) Government-aligned southern forces in Yemen said Sunday they are abandoning positions near the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait to shore up defenses around the port city of Aden, as Houthi fighters tighten their grip on territory held by the government.
In a post on social media platform X, the Southern Armed Forces said they are redeploying troops from Dhubab Airport and the Bab al-Mandab area in western Taiz province, pointing to battlefield challenges and mounting threats to Aden and surrounding provinces.
The forces called the pullback a necessary military adjustment aimed at reinforcing defensive lines and reorganizing deployments. They vowed to press their campaign against the Houthis “until the insurgency is ended.”
A military source, speaking to a Chinese state news agency on condition of anonymity, said the decision was timely and driven by battlefield priorities, chiefly the need to protect Aden and neighboring Lahj province.
The move is also meant to keep Houthi fighters from outflanking government positions or disrupting troop movements, the source said, as intensifying combat strains defensive lines across southern Yemen.
The withdrawal follows Houthi advances in Lahj, where the group captured several strategic positions overlooking key routes toward Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The gains dealt fresh setbacks to an offensive, backed by a Saudi-led coalition and launched in October, to retake territory from the group.
The shifting front lines have heightened fears over control of Bab al-Mandab, a critical maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and carrying trade between Asia and Europe via the Suez Canal. The concerns come amid broader regional tensions and repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi oil and military facilities.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led military intervention followed in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. Renewed fighting has further complicated efforts to end the war and deepened the country’s humanitarian crisis.
In a post on social media platform X, the Southern Armed Forces said they are redeploying troops from Dhubab Airport and the Bab al-Mandab area in western Taiz province, pointing to battlefield challenges and mounting threats to Aden and surrounding provinces.
The forces called the pullback a necessary military adjustment aimed at reinforcing defensive lines and reorganizing deployments. They vowed to press their campaign against the Houthis “until the insurgency is ended.”
A military source, speaking to a Chinese state news agency on condition of anonymity, said the decision was timely and driven by battlefield priorities, chiefly the need to protect Aden and neighboring Lahj province.
The move is also meant to keep Houthi fighters from outflanking government positions or disrupting troop movements, the source said, as intensifying combat strains defensive lines across southern Yemen.
The withdrawal follows Houthi advances in Lahj, where the group captured several strategic positions overlooking key routes toward Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The gains dealt fresh setbacks to an offensive, backed by a Saudi-led coalition and launched in October, to retake territory from the group.
The shifting front lines have heightened fears over control of Bab al-Mandab, a critical maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and carrying trade between Asia and Europe via the Suez Canal. The concerns come amid broader regional tensions and repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi oil and military facilities.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led military intervention followed in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. Renewed fighting has further complicated efforts to end the war and deepened the country’s humanitarian crisis.
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