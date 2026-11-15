Iran's Missile Arsenal Survives Months of US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) Iran is believed to possess between 1,500 and 2,500 missiles despite months of US and Israeli attacks against its military infrastructure, according to intelligence assessments cited in media reports on Sunday.
The findings raise questions about US President Donald Trump's assertions that Iran's military capabilities have been largely dismantled following the strikes.
According to US officials familiar with the assessment, Tehran continues to maintain a considerable missile stockpile that could threaten American forces and allied targets across the region if hostilities resume.
However, officials indicated that the intelligence assessment carries a low degree of confidence, largely because of difficulties establishing how many missiles remain operational and ready for deployment compared with those kept in storage.
Despite retaining a significant arsenal, Iran's efforts to restore its missile capabilities have reportedly progressed more slowly than they did before the conflict.
The assessment also indicates that Tehran continues to possess substantial quantities of drones and short-range missiles, preserving its ability to conduct attacks against targets throughout the region.
The findings raise questions about US President Donald Trump's assertions that Iran's military capabilities have been largely dismantled following the strikes.
According to US officials familiar with the assessment, Tehran continues to maintain a considerable missile stockpile that could threaten American forces and allied targets across the region if hostilities resume.
However, officials indicated that the intelligence assessment carries a low degree of confidence, largely because of difficulties establishing how many missiles remain operational and ready for deployment compared with those kept in storage.
Despite retaining a significant arsenal, Iran's efforts to restore its missile capabilities have reportedly progressed more slowly than they did before the conflict.
The assessment also indicates that Tehran continues to possess substantial quantities of drones and short-range missiles, preserving its ability to conduct attacks against targets throughout the region.
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