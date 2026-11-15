ASEAN Leaders Prioritize Regional Unity, Security at Manila Summit
(MENAFN) Leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convened in Manila on Sunday for the bloc's 49th summit, focusing on regional stability, security and economic prosperity amid growing international and regional uncertainties.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently holds ASEAN's rotating presidency, urged member states to strengthen solidarity and deepen cooperation in his opening remarks at the gathering in Pasay City.
"We differ in size, history, culture, and circumstance, but become as equals, carrying the hopes of our peoples and the shared responsibility to transform them into a common purpose," Marcos told regional leaders.
"We come from different shores, yet we have chosen to travel forward together," he added.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva joined the three-day gathering as a special guest, which is being held under the theme "Navigating Our Future Together." Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also participated in closed-door discussions alongside leaders from the Southeast Asian bloc.
Marcos highlighted several challenges confronting the region, including geopolitical rivalries, economic instability, technological developments, climate change and cross-border security threats, warning that these issues were evolving faster than individual nations could address them independently.
He emphasized the need for coordinated regional strategies and joint decision-making to confront common difficulties, strengthen ASEAN's resilience and safeguard the interests of future generations.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently holds ASEAN's rotating presidency, urged member states to strengthen solidarity and deepen cooperation in his opening remarks at the gathering in Pasay City.
"We differ in size, history, culture, and circumstance, but become as equals, carrying the hopes of our peoples and the shared responsibility to transform them into a common purpose," Marcos told regional leaders.
"We come from different shores, yet we have chosen to travel forward together," he added.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva joined the three-day gathering as a special guest, which is being held under the theme "Navigating Our Future Together." Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also participated in closed-door discussions alongside leaders from the Southeast Asian bloc.
Marcos highlighted several challenges confronting the region, including geopolitical rivalries, economic instability, technological developments, climate change and cross-border security threats, warning that these issues were evolving faster than individual nations could address them independently.
He emphasized the need for coordinated regional strategies and joint decision-making to confront common difficulties, strengthen ASEAN's resilience and safeguard the interests of future generations.
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