Japan’s USD376B Defense Plan Fuels Antiwar Alarm in Tokyo
(MENAFN) A Japanese civic group on Saturday evening screened a documentary examining the nation’s wartime aggression, warning that Tokyo’s accelerating military buildup could pull the country into renewed conflict.
The film, titled in English “Aggression: The Untold War,” draws on archival footage to chart how Japan launched its war against China. It also documents atrocities by Japanese forces there, among them the Nanjing Massacre and biological warfare.
Organizers said the risk of Japan being dragged into another war is rising as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government presses to revise the country’s pacifist constitution and overhaul its security policies. Against this backdrop, they said, revisiting the history of Japan’s aggression is especially urgent.
In a commentary session after the screening, organizers accused the Takaichi administration of steadily expanding military power under the pretext of “maintaining regional peace and stability,” a course they said is effectively steering the nation toward war preparations.
They also warned that the sweeping buildup will inevitably raise the tax burden on ordinary citizens. If the public objects, they argued, the government and right-wing forces could crack down on dissent in the name of “defending the country,” echoing a pattern from history.
Kimura, who attended the screening, told a Chinese state news agency she is firmly opposed to the government pouring public money into military expansion. She said “the government should allocate more funding to education and improving people’s livelihoods.”
Kimura added that she genuinely feels Japan “is now at a historical turning point” and that “the current cabinet is trying to lead Japan toward war.”
The Japanese government is weighing a major increase in defense spending over the next five years, a Japanese news agency reported Friday. Under the plan, the total defense budget for fiscal 2027 through 2031 would rise to 60 trillion yen (about 376 billion U.S. dollars) when the government revises the country’s three key security documents by the end of this year.
Pushed forward under the banner of so-called “defense capabilities,” the buildup has further stoked anxiety across Japanese society.
The film, titled in English “Aggression: The Untold War,” draws on archival footage to chart how Japan launched its war against China. It also documents atrocities by Japanese forces there, among them the Nanjing Massacre and biological warfare.
Organizers said the risk of Japan being dragged into another war is rising as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government presses to revise the country’s pacifist constitution and overhaul its security policies. Against this backdrop, they said, revisiting the history of Japan’s aggression is especially urgent.
In a commentary session after the screening, organizers accused the Takaichi administration of steadily expanding military power under the pretext of “maintaining regional peace and stability,” a course they said is effectively steering the nation toward war preparations.
They also warned that the sweeping buildup will inevitably raise the tax burden on ordinary citizens. If the public objects, they argued, the government and right-wing forces could crack down on dissent in the name of “defending the country,” echoing a pattern from history.
Kimura, who attended the screening, told a Chinese state news agency she is firmly opposed to the government pouring public money into military expansion. She said “the government should allocate more funding to education and improving people’s livelihoods.”
Kimura added that she genuinely feels Japan “is now at a historical turning point” and that “the current cabinet is trying to lead Japan toward war.”
The Japanese government is weighing a major increase in defense spending over the next five years, a Japanese news agency reported Friday. Under the plan, the total defense budget for fiscal 2027 through 2031 would rise to 60 trillion yen (about 376 billion U.S. dollars) when the government revises the country’s three key security documents by the end of this year.
Pushed forward under the banner of so-called “defense capabilities,” the buildup has further stoked anxiety across Japanese society.
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