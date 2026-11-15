Jordan Court Sentences 3 to Death Over Deadly Karak Attack
(MENAFN) Jordan’s State Security Court on Sunday handed death sentences to three men for a terrorist attack in the southern governorate of Karak last month that left nine people dead, the military said in a statement.
The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said the court found the defendants guilty of a range of terrorism-related offenses: carrying out attacks that caused deaths, using weapons and ammunition in terrorist acts, plotting attacks, and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group.
One of the three was also convicted of financing terrorist activities, in breach of Jordan’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing law.
The attack occurred on Oct. 23, when gunmen opened fire at a funeral held in a church in Karak, killing nine people and wounding several others.
Security forces arrested the three suspects three days later, on Oct. 26, after an operation at an abandoned house in Karak.
The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said the court found the defendants guilty of a range of terrorism-related offenses: carrying out attacks that caused deaths, using weapons and ammunition in terrorist acts, plotting attacks, and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group.
One of the three was also convicted of financing terrorist activities, in breach of Jordan’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing law.
The attack occurred on Oct. 23, when gunmen opened fire at a funeral held in a church in Karak, killing nine people and wounding several others.
Security forces arrested the three suspects three days later, on Oct. 26, after an operation at an abandoned house in Karak.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment