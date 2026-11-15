Drone Attacks Set Two Commercial Ships Ablaze Near Romania's Danube Delta
(MENAFN) Two commercial vessels were hit by drones near the Danube Delta in the Black Sea late Saturday, causing fires aboard both ships, according to Romania's Defense Ministry.
The crews managed to bring the fires under control, and no injuries or fatalities were reported, according to official information.
The first incident involved the Greek-flagged oil tanker Evia Petrol V, which was struck by a drone at approximately 9:10 pm local time (1910 GMT), around four nautical miles east-southeast of Romania's port of Sulina.
A second attack occurred roughly 35 minutes later, at 9:45 pm local time, when the bulk carrier Marsol was hit approximately five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina Canal. The impact also sparked a fire onboard the vessel.
Romanian military authorities reported that radar systems had detected an aerial object east of Snake Island around the time of the incidents. In response, two F-16 fighter jets were dispatched from the 86th Air Base in Fetesti to monitor the situation.
Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine and belongs to NATO, has repeatedly deployed fighter aircraft and issued security warnings following aerial threats detected near its territory since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.
The crews managed to bring the fires under control, and no injuries or fatalities were reported, according to official information.
The first incident involved the Greek-flagged oil tanker Evia Petrol V, which was struck by a drone at approximately 9:10 pm local time (1910 GMT), around four nautical miles east-southeast of Romania's port of Sulina.
A second attack occurred roughly 35 minutes later, at 9:45 pm local time, when the bulk carrier Marsol was hit approximately five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina Canal. The impact also sparked a fire onboard the vessel.
Romanian military authorities reported that radar systems had detected an aerial object east of Snake Island around the time of the incidents. In response, two F-16 fighter jets were dispatched from the 86th Air Base in Fetesti to monitor the situation.
Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine and belongs to NATO, has repeatedly deployed fighter aircraft and issued security warnings following aerial threats detected near its territory since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.
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