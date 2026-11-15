ASEAN Summit Turmoil: Protesters Detained Near Manila Venue
(MENAFN) Police blocked demonstrators from reaching the venue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippine capital on Sunday, leaving at least two people injured and several others under arrest, according to local media.
At least five people were taken into custody after protesters refused to clear an area near the Philippine International Convention Center, host of the 49th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said, as relayed by a Philippine daily newspaper.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. urged protesters to voice their views peacefully and responsibly as demonstrations are expected throughout the regional gathering.
Several rights groups have lined up protests around the summit, among them rallies against the visit of US President Donald Trump. Student groups have announced walkouts, and the transport group PISTON has called a transport strike for the duration of the summit.
Authorities have mobilized nearly 23,000 security personnel, more than 19,000 of them police officers, to protect venues, hotels, transport routes and other key sites.
Police said they acknowledge and respect citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly. They called on organizers to coordinate with local authorities and follow the laws governing public gatherings to preserve safety and order.
Nartatez also directed all relevant police commanders to stay ready for emergencies, traffic disruptions and potential security incidents, and to ensure that any police intervention rests on clear legal grounds.
At least five people were taken into custody after protesters refused to clear an area near the Philippine International Convention Center, host of the 49th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said, as relayed by a Philippine daily newspaper.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. urged protesters to voice their views peacefully and responsibly as demonstrations are expected throughout the regional gathering.
Several rights groups have lined up protests around the summit, among them rallies against the visit of US President Donald Trump. Student groups have announced walkouts, and the transport group PISTON has called a transport strike for the duration of the summit.
Authorities have mobilized nearly 23,000 security personnel, more than 19,000 of them police officers, to protect venues, hotels, transport routes and other key sites.
Police said they acknowledge and respect citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly. They called on organizers to coordinate with local authorities and follow the laws governing public gatherings to preserve safety and order.
Nartatez also directed all relevant police commanders to stay ready for emergencies, traffic disruptions and potential security incidents, and to ensure that any police intervention rests on clear legal grounds.
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