Bahrain Activates Emergency Sirens Amid Potential Security Threat
(MENAFN) Emergency sirens were activated across Bahrain early Sunday as the country's Interior Ministry issued a security alert, advising residents to take precautionary measures and move to safe locations.
In its announcement, the ministry urged citizens and expatriates to remain calm, proceed to "the nearest safe location" and monitor official communication channels for further instructions and updates.
Authorities did not disclose the source or specific nature of the potential threat.
The alert comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States over maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical international passage for global energy shipments and commodity trade.
Control of navigation through the strategic waterway has also remained a central issue in diplomatic discussions between Washington and Tehran.
The current confrontation began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran, before a ceasefire was reached in April.
Hostilities between the two sides subsequently resumed after diplomatic negotiations encountered difficulties, despite an earlier memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June.
In its announcement, the ministry urged citizens and expatriates to remain calm, proceed to "the nearest safe location" and monitor official communication channels for further instructions and updates.
Authorities did not disclose the source or specific nature of the potential threat.
The alert comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States over maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical international passage for global energy shipments and commodity trade.
Control of navigation through the strategic waterway has also remained a central issue in diplomatic discussions between Washington and Tehran.
The current confrontation began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran, before a ceasefire was reached in April.
Hostilities between the two sides subsequently resumed after diplomatic negotiations encountered difficulties, despite an earlier memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June.
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