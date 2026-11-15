MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The latest“NATO Charity Bazaar” was held at NATO Headquarters. As is customary, the Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, as well as the Military Representation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to the NATO Military Committee, took an active part in the event.

This was reported by the Representation of Azerbaijan to NATO.

According to the statement, the charity bazaar, which brought together around 40 countries, featured a stand showcasing Azerbaijani national products and traditional cuisine, with the sponsorship of Hyatt Regency Baku.

The event was attended by senior officials from NATO's International Staff and International Military Staff, ambassadors and military representatives of Allied and partner countries accredited to the Alliance, as well as other guests.

The stand featuring Azerbaijani national products and the rich variety of traditional Azerbaijani dishes attracted considerable interest from visitors.