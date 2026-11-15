Azerbaijan Participates In NATO Charity Bazaar
This was reported by the Representation of Azerbaijan to NATO.
According to the statement, the charity bazaar, which brought together around 40 countries, featured a stand showcasing Azerbaijani national products and traditional cuisine, with the sponsorship of Hyatt Regency Baku.
The event was attended by senior officials from NATO's International Staff and International Military Staff, ambassadors and military representatives of Allied and partner countries accredited to the Alliance, as well as other guests.
The stand featuring Azerbaijani national products and the rich variety of traditional Azerbaijani dishes attracted considerable interest from visitors.
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