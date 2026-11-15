MENAFN - Trend News Agency)US banking group Wells Fargo & Company has declared quarterly cash dividends on six series of its preferred stock, with payments scheduled for December 15, 2026.

According to the company's announcement, the dividends will be paid to shareholders registered as of the close of business on November 30, 2026.

The declared dividend on the 7.50% Series L preferred stock amounts to $18.75 per share. For the 5.625% Series Y series, the dividend is $351.56 per preferred share, equivalent to $0.35156 per depositary share.

Wells Fargo also declared dividends of $296.88 per preferred share for its 4.75% Series Z stock, $293.75 for the 4.70% Series AA series, $273.44 for the 4.375% Series CC series and $265.63 for the 4.25% Series DD series. These amounts correspond to $0.29688, $0.29375, $0.27344 and $0.26563 per respective depositary share.

Each depositary share of Series Y, Z, AA, CC and DD represents a 1/1,000 interest in the corresponding preferred share, which has a liquidation preference of $25,000. Series L has a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.

All six series carry noncumulative perpetual dividend terms and are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading diversified financial services company founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and led by CEO Charles W. Scharf, it ranks as the fourth-largest bank in the United States by assets, with approximately $2.3 trillion in total assets, and placed No. 38 on Fortune's 2026 ranking of America's largest corporations.

The company provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, primarily in the U.S. and in select international markets.

Its operations span four reportable segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.