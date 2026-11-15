Yemen Clashes Kill Senior Commander; Houthi Attacks Wound 9
(MENAFN) A senior military commander and several other personnel were killed in fighting with Houthi forces in Yemen’s northern Al-Jawf province, government forces said Sunday.
In a separate statement, the Southern Armed Forces said they had pulled back units from Zuqar Airport and the Bab al-Mandab area in western Taiz province, saying the move was aimed at safeguarding the interim capital, Aden, and surrounding provinces.
The announcements followed a claim by the Yemeni army, made hours earlier, that it had intercepted Houthi drones aimed at Marib in central Yemen. The city shelters the country’s largest population of internally displaced people.
Civilians hit in Taiz and Al-Jawf
Six people, among them two children and two women, were wounded in Houthi artillery fire and sniper attacks in southwestern Taiz province, a state-run news agency reported.
Citing official figures, the agency said a Houthi shell landing near a family home in the al-Zahra area of Taiz city wounded three people: two siblings and their mother.
Local authorities said Houthi snipers stationed on al-Afham Hill, in the al-Aqroud area south of Taiz, shot a 35-year-old woman. Two men were also hurt in Houthi shelling to the west and east of the city, officials added.
In a separate incident, Yemen’s Interior Ministry said a landmine laid by the Houthis detonated beneath a vehicle carrying civilians in the Khab wa al-Shaaf district of Al-Jawf, wounding two children and a woman.
Houthi claims
A Houthi-run television channel reported airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, and blamed Saudi Arabia. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the group had downed a Saudi CH-4 armed reconnaissance drone over Al-Jawf.
Neither Saudi officials nor the Yemeni government immediately responded to the claim.
In a separate statement, the Southern Armed Forces said they had pulled back units from Zuqar Airport and the Bab al-Mandab area in western Taiz province, saying the move was aimed at safeguarding the interim capital, Aden, and surrounding provinces.
The announcements followed a claim by the Yemeni army, made hours earlier, that it had intercepted Houthi drones aimed at Marib in central Yemen. The city shelters the country’s largest population of internally displaced people.
Civilians hit in Taiz and Al-Jawf
Six people, among them two children and two women, were wounded in Houthi artillery fire and sniper attacks in southwestern Taiz province, a state-run news agency reported.
Citing official figures, the agency said a Houthi shell landing near a family home in the al-Zahra area of Taiz city wounded three people: two siblings and their mother.
Local authorities said Houthi snipers stationed on al-Afham Hill, in the al-Aqroud area south of Taiz, shot a 35-year-old woman. Two men were also hurt in Houthi shelling to the west and east of the city, officials added.
In a separate incident, Yemen’s Interior Ministry said a landmine laid by the Houthis detonated beneath a vehicle carrying civilians in the Khab wa al-Shaaf district of Al-Jawf, wounding two children and a woman.
Houthi claims
A Houthi-run television channel reported airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, and blamed Saudi Arabia. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the group had downed a Saudi CH-4 armed reconnaissance drone over Al-Jawf.
Neither Saudi officials nor the Yemeni government immediately responded to the claim.
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