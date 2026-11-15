India Aims to Deepen Economic and Defence Cooperation with ASEAN

Manila [Philippines], November 15 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to ASEAN Srinivas Gotru said on Sunday that India is looking to deepen its economic, technological, and defence cooperation with Southeast Asia, viewing the 700-million-person bloc as a vital neighbour and a cornerstone for global supply chains.

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, Gotru emphasised that India's primary focus in the region is driven by geographic proximity and economic scale. "Southeast Asia is right next door. We are a neighbour to three of the countries-we share maritime and land boundaries with three of the countries," Gotru said.

"It is, in GDP terms, almost the size of India: $4 trillion with 700 million people. It's economically very vibrant, it's very important for global supply chains, and therefore, I think our interest is quite strong in the economic field."

Gotru noted that while India has traditionally focused on education and capacity building in the region, bilateral ties are smooth and expanding into high-growth sectors. He highlighted strong existing cooperation in science, technology, and defence, alongside robust bilateral partnerships that complement New Delhi's broader regional approach.

Pointing to new avenues for growth, the envoy underscored the significance of the ASEAN Digital Economic Framework Agreement (DEFA), which was signed on Saturday. "There is, politically, I think our relationship has been very smooth. There are practically no issues, and there are new areas of cooperation. One of, for instance, we've traditionally been doing a lot of capacity building; education is an important sector. There are new emerging areas like technology, emerging technologies, AI, digital," he said.

"One of the opportunities that came is the Digital Economic Framework Agreement, which was signed yesterday. So, I think that unlocks a lot of sectors for us. So, there are emerging opportunities which we would like to avail-take care of. And there is strong-already strong cooperation in, you know, science and technology, in the defence field, on the bilateral... We have very strong bilateral relationships in the region which complement our overall regional approach also very well," he added.

Addressing regional maritime tensions, Gotru clarified that while India is neither a party to the territorial disputes in the South China Sea nor involved in the ongoing Code of Conduct (CoC) negotiations between ASEAN and China, New Delhi has a direct stake in regional stability. He pointed out that massive merchandise trade, energy supplies, and mineral exports pass through the region and the Malacca Straits.

"In the South China Sea, there are some territorial disputes, but we are not party to those disputes. And there is an ongoing discussion between ASEAN and China on a Code of Conduct; we are not party to that either," Gotru said. "But our position on it is that because it is such a vital sea lane of communication, and there is a huge merchandise trade that goes through the Malacca Straits, it's important for energy, for mineral exports. So, our interest has been that freedom of navigation should be preserved," he added.

Regarding the eventual finalisation of the Code of Conduct, he stated that India's position is rooted in safeguarding maritime transit for all nations. "So, our position on the CoC also emanates from that. So, we have maintained that the Code of Conduct, as and when it does get finalised, it should be consistent with international law, and it should also not prejudice the rights of countries which are not situated in the region or, in fact, not even party to the disputes in the region. So, that's really our position: that consistent with international law and not prejudice the rights of others," he added.

On the situation in Myanmar, Gotru explained that India's engagement operates on a distinct bilateral track alongside ASEAN's regional efforts, given the long land border the two nations share and immediate concerns over border security, refugees, and cross-border movement. "Our relationship with Myanmar stands on its own. It doesn't go through ASEAN, because we are a neighbour," he said. "We have, in fact, advocated that Myanmar should not be isolated despite the disturbances that have happened."

Gotru recalled the visit of Myanmar's President to India earlier this year, noting that it was a productive engagement that resulted in several agreements. While confirming that India backs ASEAN's push to restore peace and normalcy in Myanmar, he maintained that New Delhi's direct bilateral relationship continues to move forward. "As far as ASEAN's approach to Myanmar is concerned, they are also trying to restore the normalcy in their relationship with ASEAN-with Myanmar. And we are supportive of those efforts. We have said that we will support their efforts to-for restoration of peace and normalcy. But it is also on a bilateral track; I think our relationship is-is going forward," he noted.

His remarks come as PM Modi is scheduled to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, scheduled to take place from November 16 to 18. In a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon noted the PM's schedule and his key engagements during the summit. "Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Manila, in the Philippines, to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process. The visit will take place from the 16th to the 18th of this month," he said.

As part of the visit, PM Modi will attend a dinner hosted by Philippine President Bongbong Marcos for the visiting dignitaries a day prior to the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit. (ANI)