Ukrainian Drones Kill 1, Injure Over 6 in Russia’s Taganrog, Nizhnekamsk
(MENAFN) One person was killed and at least six others were wounded in overnight Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian cities of Taganrog and Nizhnekamsk, Russian officials said Sunday.
In Taganrog, in the Rostov region, the chief engineer of an electrical substation died in the assault, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Max, a Russian social media platform. Five more people were hurt elsewhere in the region, he said. Four were injured when falling drone debris struck their vehicles on a highway and at a gas station. A fifth was wounded in the village of Troitskoye, where debris hit a production workshop.
Slyusar said two electrical substations in Taganrog were damaged, one of which caught fire. Rail service was halted after a substation supplying the railway was hit, and a bridge on the R-280 highway in the Neklinovsky district was shut down.
Farther east, in Nizhnekamsk in Russia’s Tatarstan region, several people were injured but no deaths were reported, Mayor Radmir Belyaev said, though he gave no casualty figure. An apartment building and facilities in an industrial zone were damaged, forcing residents to evacuate.
Belyaev did not name the industrial site that was targeted. Russian news outlets reported it was Nizhnekamskneftekhim, one of Europe’s largest petrochemical complexes and part of Sibur Holding. That claim could not be independently verified.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 533 Ukrainian drones over nearly 20 Russian regions overnight.
Separately, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported six people injured in Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia and six more in an overnight attack on Chornomorsk in the Odesa region.
Neither side’s claims could be independently verified because of wartime conditions.
In Taganrog, in the Rostov region, the chief engineer of an electrical substation died in the assault, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Max, a Russian social media platform. Five more people were hurt elsewhere in the region, he said. Four were injured when falling drone debris struck their vehicles on a highway and at a gas station. A fifth was wounded in the village of Troitskoye, where debris hit a production workshop.
Slyusar said two electrical substations in Taganrog were damaged, one of which caught fire. Rail service was halted after a substation supplying the railway was hit, and a bridge on the R-280 highway in the Neklinovsky district was shut down.
Farther east, in Nizhnekamsk in Russia’s Tatarstan region, several people were injured but no deaths were reported, Mayor Radmir Belyaev said, though he gave no casualty figure. An apartment building and facilities in an industrial zone were damaged, forcing residents to evacuate.
Belyaev did not name the industrial site that was targeted. Russian news outlets reported it was Nizhnekamskneftekhim, one of Europe’s largest petrochemical complexes and part of Sibur Holding. That claim could not be independently verified.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 533 Ukrainian drones over nearly 20 Russian regions overnight.
Separately, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported six people injured in Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia and six more in an overnight attack on Chornomorsk in the Odesa region.
Neither side’s claims could be independently verified because of wartime conditions.
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