AI Cheat Scandal: South Korea’s Top Tax Exam Scorer Confesses
(MENAFN) The top scorer on this year’s certified tax accountant exam in South Korea turned himself in to police on Sunday, confessing that he used artificial intelligence to cheat, according to local media.
The man, whose name has not been released, admitted to cheating in both rounds of the test with a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI, a Seoul-based news agency reported.
His confession came on a lawyer’s YouTube channel, after his unusually high scores triggered suspicion in online communities. In the April first round, he got just one of 160 questions wrong and earned 397.5 points out of a possible 400. In the second round, he scored 192 and 190 in the two accounting subjects and 114 and 167 in the two tax law subjects.
“I cheated by taking pictures of the questions with a miniature camera, sending them to AI, and checking the answers on a smartphone,” the man said. “I wrote down everything I did in a statement of voluntary surrender and submitted it to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.”
He apologized and said he deeply regrets his actions.
Police confirmed they had received the statement and promised a “swift and thorough” investigation. The Finance and Economy Ministry said it would suspend his certificate.
The case is the latest in a run of AI-assisted cheating incidents in South Korea, where test-takers have recently been caught wearing AI glasses during university entrance exams and middle and high school tests.
Under South Korean law, anyone found guilty of cheating can have the exam invalidated and be barred from retaking it for five years. The case could also lead to criminal charges.
The man, whose name has not been released, admitted to cheating in both rounds of the test with a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI, a Seoul-based news agency reported.
His confession came on a lawyer’s YouTube channel, after his unusually high scores triggered suspicion in online communities. In the April first round, he got just one of 160 questions wrong and earned 397.5 points out of a possible 400. In the second round, he scored 192 and 190 in the two accounting subjects and 114 and 167 in the two tax law subjects.
“I cheated by taking pictures of the questions with a miniature camera, sending them to AI, and checking the answers on a smartphone,” the man said. “I wrote down everything I did in a statement of voluntary surrender and submitted it to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.”
He apologized and said he deeply regrets his actions.
Police confirmed they had received the statement and promised a “swift and thorough” investigation. The Finance and Economy Ministry said it would suspend his certificate.
The case is the latest in a run of AI-assisted cheating incidents in South Korea, where test-takers have recently been caught wearing AI glasses during university entrance exams and middle and high school tests.
Under South Korean law, anyone found guilty of cheating can have the exam invalidated and be barred from retaking it for five years. The case could also lead to criminal charges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment